Tesla Model Y between market declines and customization ideas

Tesla, the American EV giant, is navigating a rough patch. Global deliveries dropped by more than 13% in the first half of the year compared to 2024, despite the launch of an updated Tesla Model Y crossover SUV.

Several markets, particularly in Europe, have seen sharp declines, raising concerns over the brand’s long-term dominance. According to US News, the best-selling EVs in the US include the Ford Mustang Mach-E in fifth place with 10,178 units, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in fourth with 10,481, and the Chevrolet Equinox EV in third with 17,420. Tesla, however, still leads the pack: the Model 3 sold 48,000 units, while the Model Y secured the top spot with an impressive 86,000.

Considering that nearly two-thirds of Tesla’s global sales depend on the Model Y and that demand is weakening in regions like Europe, the numbers tell a less optimistic story than they appear. To counter this trend, Tesla recently introduced a six-seat Model Y Long Range in China, a configuration that may, or may not, be exported to North America.

Meanwhile, digital creators are stepping in with alternative visions. One of the most notable, acg_design, has imagined a factory-style tuning package that redefines the Model Y’s character. The concept envisions a sporty hood with dual vents, a carbon-fiber front splitter, aggressive side skirts, a performance-oriented rear diffuser, and smoked LED taillights.

The makeover is completed by U-shaped satin black wheels, a carbon-fiber roof, and a high-performance braking system with carbon-ceramic discs and oversized red calipers, an answer to one of Tesla’s long-standing challenges: braking efficiency on heavy EVs.

This creative experiment sparks an intriguing question: could Tesla regain enthusiasm by offering sport-inspired customization packages for the Model Y, similar to its wraps and Track Package for other models? At now, most of OEM accessories have been reserved for the Cybertruck.