Tesla kills its cheapest Cybertruck after just six months

Tesla has quietly made a significant move by removing the most affordable Cybertruck from its official website. This was the Cybertruck Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, introduced just last April with the goal of attracting a wider audience and offering a more budget-friendly alternative to the higher-end trims.

Its starting price was $69,990, roughly $10,000 less than the all-wheel-drive model. Beyond its lower cost, this version delivered an impressive 362 miles of range on a single charge, slightly higher than the 325 miles offered by the AWD option.

To keep pricing down, Tesla made some compromises: non-adjustable steel suspension instead of air suspension, the removal of the rear entertainment screen, and fabric seats without ventilation. Despite these trade-offs, it was an appealing option for buyers looking for a capable Cybertruck without the premium price tag.

However, just six months after launch, the configuration disappeared from Tesla’s US online configurator, signaling that market reception fell short of expectations. The move comes during a turbulent year for the electric pickup, with Q2 2025 sales slumping to just 4,306 units delivered.

The discontinuation of the Cybertruck Long Range RWD also coincides with a price hike for the top-of-the-line trim Cyberbeast, now priced at $114,990, thanks to the mandatory inclusion of the new Luxe Package. This bundle offers premium perks such as supervised Full Self-Driving, unlimited Supercharging, four years of premium services, and enhanced connectivity. Meanwhile, the all-wheel-drive model remains available at $79,990, effectively becoming the new entry point of the lineup.

With this shift, Tesla is now narrowing customer options and repositioning the Cybertruck more as a premium product than a mass-market electric pickup. It’s a move that underscores not only the shaky demand but also Musk’s strategy of maximizing margins on a vehicle that continues to polarize opinion both among critics and buyers.