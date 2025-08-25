Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast sees $15,000 price jump

Tesla has just stunned the market with a significant price increase for its flagship Cybertruck Cyberbeast. We’re talking about the most expansive model of the famous silver pickup, in the last months protagonist of a decline in sales.

In the US, the top-tier electric pickup now costs $114,990, a jump of $15,000 compared to its previous price. The increase comes with the launch of the new “Luxe Package”, which bundles supervised Full Self-Driving, unlimited access to the Tesla Supercharger network, four years of premium services, and advanced connectivity. Normally, the supervised FSD software alone is priced around $8,000, but here it’s part of the new special package.

The Cybertruck’s journey hasn’t been smooth. Production only began at the end of 2023 after multiple delays, and sales have fallen short of expectations. Tesla revealed that quarterly deliveries dropped to about 5,000 units, while a recall confirmed that only 46,000 trucks were built between November 2023 and February 2025.

Despite the lukewarm demand, Tesla chose to raise the price of its priciest Cybertruck while keeping all other versions unchanged. Currently, the most affordable trim remains the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant, starting at $69,900. This price is anyway more than the promised one years ago by Elon Musk.

Because it exceeds the $80,000 cap, the Cyberbeast does not qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. Adding pressure to buyers, President Donald Trump announced that the credit will be eliminated after September 30, far earlier than its original 2032 expiration date. This has fueled a surge in EV purchases: in July alone, U.S. drivers registered 130,100 new electric vehicles, marking the second-highest sales month ever and a 26.4% increase compared to June. But the Cyberbeast’s higher price reflects a broader trend: EVs in the U.S. are set to become more expensive across the board, just as federal incentives begin to vanish.