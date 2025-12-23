Tesla faces a decisive 2026 as a long-time investor sounds the alarm

While Tesla slowly tries to regain its footing after an extremely difficult period, one of its long-time investors is sounding the alarm. According to him, 2026 will mark a true point of no return for the brand and for its controversial CEO.

For Elon Musk, the year now coming to an end risks going down as one of the most challenging in Tesla’s history, shaped by a deep and unprecedented crisis. Only in recent months has the brand begun to show tentative signs of recovery. However, the real test will come in 2026. According to one of Tesla’s longest-standing financial backers, next year will not simply represent a rebound, but the final opportunity to prove that Tesla can still deliver on its promises.

Long-time investor warns Tesla must deliver in 2026 or risk falling behind

Over the past year, Tesla has accelerated the diversification of its activities, pushing hard on autonomous driving alongside its core automotive business. In the United States, the testing phase of Robotaxis has begun, a central pillar of the company’s strategy. However, this phase has also revealed issues and limitations from the very first weeks of trials.

This is precisely where Ross Gerber, a veteran investor and increasingly vocal critic of Tesla’s leadership, focuses his analysis. Gerber argues that the race toward fully autonomous driving has entered a decisive phase. He points to Waymo, Tesla’s main competitor in the field, which has built a tangible advantage through the use of LiDAR technology. Tesla, by contrast, continues to reject this approach, relying solely on cameras and artificial intelligence.

According to Gerber, the technological gap is not impossible to close. In his view, Tesla could achieve far more robust results with a hardware update and the adoption of additional sensors. Therefore, in 2026 Tesla will need to prove through concrete results that it can live up to Elon Musk’s ambitions. For the investor, the year ahead will simply be “the year of truth.”

However, the criticism does not stop at technology. Gerber also targets Elon Musk directly, arguing that his political involvement has seriously damaged the brand. According to the investor, Tesla has effectively lost at least a year due to its CEO’s distractions, while public perception of the company has steadily worsened. This situation could also weigh on the future of Robotaxis, because, as Gerber notes, in an increasingly competitive market, people may choose alternatives simply to distance themselves from the brand’s image.

These are harsh words, especially coming from someone who once ranked among Musk’s strongest supporters. Since Tesla’s founder entered American politics, his relationship with Gerber and other shareholders has visibly deteriorated. In the investor’s view, the CEO’s controversies and outspoken behavior have left deep marks on the company’s reputation, a wound that sales figures suggest remains far from healed.