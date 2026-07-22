Tesla expands driverless robotaxis to Tampa and Orlando

Florida, the nation’s undisputed capital of wild headlines, just got a whole lot weirder. Tesla has officially unleashed its unsupervised Robotaxi fleet into two more Sunshine State destinations: Orlando and Tampa.

Joining Miami, which served as Elon Musk’s initial Floridian proving ground, the pair of tourist-heavy hotspots brings the total count of driverless Tesla ride-hailing markets to seven, alongside Austin, Dallas, Houston, and the San Francisco Bay Area. And yes, “unsupervised” means precisely what you think it means: as Tesla AI Head Ashok Elluswamy confirmed, these vehicles operate completely empty. No safety drivers, no chaperones behind the wheel, and no human sitting shotgun to intervene if the algorithm gets confused by local traffic.

In Orlando, the digital geofence wraps around an irregular 25-to-45-square-mile zone, swallowing up central metro areas, residential districts, and high-traffic tourist traps bounded by major highways like SR-417 and SR-528.

If dodging theme-park commuters wasn’t enough of a stress test, Tampa gets its own automated playground. The geofence there hugs high-demand core neighborhoods, explicitly including West Tampa, Tampa Heights, Hyde Park, and downtown proper along the Hillsborough River. Navigating downtown traffic without a human driver sounds like the ultimate test for computer vision.

While Tesla has been running its Robotaxi platform since its initial Austin launch last June, gradually expanding the invisible electronic boundaries across active markets, the real bottleneck isn’t software ambition; it’s basic hardware logistics. Demand is there, but vehicle availability remains a chronic headache. For now, the ubiquitous Model Y continues to bear the brunt of the work as the fleet’s main workhorse.

However, Tesla still promises that the futuristic, steering-wheel-free Cybercab, slated to roll out from Gigafactory Texas, will eventually assume the autonomous throne. Until then, Florida residents and brave tourists get to play extras in Elon’s grand driverless experiment, hoping the ghost in the machine knows the way around better than the locals do.