Tesla drops FSD global update: the system is ready for China

The official Tesla X account confirmed that the latest global iteration of its FSD (Supervised) system is technically compatible with China. It is a massive step forward on paper, but in reality, Tesla China has yet to pin a concrete release date on the calendar. Essentially, Elon Musk has built the rocket, parked it in the driveway, but hasn’t handed over the keys to local customers just yet.

Meanwhile, American drivers are enjoying a shiny $99-a-month subscription model with a complimentary 30-day trial to see if they like AI steering their family crossovers. In China? No such luck. Tesla is clinging to a one-time purchase price of 64,000 yuan, roughly $9,400. That is a steep entry fee for a software package that is still technically in waiting-room limbo, especially since a monthly subscription option for the Chinese market remains a mirage.

Yet, the smoke signals of an imminent launch are getting impossible to ignore. Tesla’s R&D department is actively hunting for Autopilot road-test engineers across nine massive metropolises, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu. If you see a Model Y acting slightly confused in Wuhan or Suzhou, it’s probably just a localized algorithm trying to figure out how to navigate chaotic municipal traffic.

During the Q1 2026 earnings call on April 23, Tesla’s CFO assured everyone that the company is playing nice with local regulators. The grand plan is to secure full regulatory approval for FSD in China by the third quarter of 2026. To prep the ground, Tesla China even slipped an updated user manual (version 2026.14) to owners in early May, showcasing a full breakdown of the FSD V14 features.

On the global stage, overseas markets are already tasting version 14.3.3, boasting sharper spatial awareness and superior traffic sign recognition. The tech is ready, the manuals are printed, and the test drivers are hitting the asphalt. Now, the world is just waiting to see if Beijing will greenlight Musk’s autonomous dreams by Q3.