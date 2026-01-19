Does the Fiat Multipla “nose” actually make the Cybertruck look better?

A diabolical mind on Reddit decided to ask artificial intelligence to graft the face of a Fiat Multipla onto Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck, and the result, the CyberMultipla, is shockingly more cohesive than the original.

This digital experiment replaces the Cybertruck’s minimalist, flat front and horizontal LED strip with the unmistakable “bulging” headlights of the Italian cult classic. The AI swapped the cold, stainless steel bumper for the iconic, chunky black plastic of the Multipla, complete with a Fiat logo front and center. Ironically, the result possesses far more personality than the “made in USA” version, which often looks like a low-resolution video game asset that failed to load properly.

The timing of this parody couldn’t be more biting. After the initial hype from influencers, TikTokers, and Musk superfans, the Cybertruck has received a rather lukewarm reception. In fact, calling it a “flop” might be an optimistic take given the original sales forecasts. Its lack of a global footprint, thanks to strict European homologation rules that keep it off our roads, has only complicated its survival. While the Cybertruck’s future remains a giant question mark, Fiat might actually be the one having the last laugh.

According to the French press, CEO Olivier Francois has hinted at a plan to revive the Fiat Multipla nameplate by 2030. If those reports hold true, we could see a genuine Italian reimagining on the streets within the next four years. In the meantime, we are left to marvel at the CyberMultipla.

It’s a funny reminder that while Tesla was busy trying to build the future out of unbendable steel, they might have forgotten that a little Italian character goes a long way. Between a truck that can’t be sold in Europe and a legendary people-mover due for a comeback, the CyberMultipla is the hero we probably deserve.