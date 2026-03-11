Tesla Cybercabs spotted at Giga Texas: production will be “incredibly slow”

Twenty-five Cybercabs in one day. Drone observer Joe Tegtmeyer recently caught Tesla‘s autonomous two-seater in three separate locations across Giga Texas. 14 gold-painted units parked in tight formation near the factory exit, nine more undergoing structural and safety validation at the crash test facility, and two additional vehicles at the western end of the production line going through final checks. All in a single session. All on the same day. What observers are already calling the largest single-day Cybercab cluster ever recorded at the site.

The activity isn’t confined to the factory floor. Public road testing has been ramping steadily since the Cybercab made its first appearance on open streets last October, near Tesla’s headquarters in Los Altos, California. Back then, a safety driver was present. Because even Tesla plays by the rules when someone’s watching.

Since that cautious debut, sightings have multiplied across Silicon Valley. New footage shared on X shows Cybercabs navigating public roads in San Jose and Los Gatos, each clip adding another data point to what is becoming an undeniable trend. Tesla’s validation program is moving fast.

Elon Musk, never one to undersell a contradiction, has been characteristically candid about what comes next. “The production ramp S-curve will be very slow at first”, he wrote on X, explaining that both Cybercab and Optimus represent near-total manufacturing reinvention. Incredibly slow at first, he says. Incredibly fast eventually. You’d almost think he was talking about himself.

The long-term numbers Musk has floated are anything but modest. A minimum of 2 million Cybercab units per year across multiple factories, with a ceiling potentially reaching 4 million annually. For context, Toyota sells around 10 million vehicles a year globally. Tesla, apparently, is fine starting the conversation there.

With the production line at Giga Texas visibly scaling week over week, and public road validation accelerating in parallel, the next few months will be the real test. The machine is warming up. Slowly, then all at once.