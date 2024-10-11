Taylor Swift, the world’s richest singer, also has a Ferrari 458 Italia in her garage

Who doesn’t know Taylor Swift these days? This name often gains centrality in communication networks, due to the depth of her character and her incredible professional successes. We’re talking about the richest singer in the world, with a net worth of 1.6 billion dollars. It’s no surprise, then, that she and her boyfriend Travis Kelce have dream cars in their garage, also thanks to their passion for four-wheeled jewels. The collection also includes a splendid Ferrari 458 Italia.

Taylor Swift has a Ferrari 458 Italia in her garage

This is not the most recent and exclusive supercar from the Prancing Horse, but it has charm to spare. Compared to its V8 and V6 descendants, it’s even more elegant and refined in style. Moreover, it boasts a naturally aspirated engine, without turbines and without the addition of electric units.

Its 4.5-liter 8-cylinder heart, positioned in the mid-rear, is a hymn to pleasure and of old-school design. It delivers 570 horsepower and offers mechanical sounds of great pleasantness, which vibrantly enter the emotional apparatus. The performance figures, several years after its exit from the scene, remain top-notch, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h. What the numbers don’t tell is the finesse of its handling and the precious driving feedback, which intoxicates those behind the wheel.

The bodywork lines, designed by Pininfarina, are sublime. Taylor Swift’s 458 Italia is in red: the best, as well as the most traditional color, along with yellow. It’s easy to imagine the emotions experienced by the American diva at the wheel of this Prancing Horse supercar.

Taylor Swift is the queen of contemporary country pop music. This singer-songwriter has burned through the stages and at just 34 years old has become the richest singer in the world. In addition to her musical successes, other investments have contributed to the exponential growth of her wealth. With Travis Kelce, American football champion, she can afford any sports car, present and past. If she wanted, she could easily buy even the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO, assuming she could find one for sale.