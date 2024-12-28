Tarantino’s Dodge Charger up for auction? The car from “Death Proof” appears to be on eBay

It is a 1969 Dodge Charger that is causing discussion among film and motoring enthusiasts. Posted on eBay, the car is presented as one of the stars of a Quentin Tarantino cult film. But is this really the case? Let’s try to analyze the information that has been delivered to understand what it is all about.

The Dodge Charger from Tarantino’s film to Ebay

A car currently for sale on eBay has been identified as potentially identical to the one used in Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 film, Death Proof. In this film, the stuntman who is played by Kurt Russell kills his victims using vehicles that have been specially modified, which he calls “death-proof.” Actresses in the cast of this slasher movie include Rosario Dawson, Rose McGowan, and Sydney Poitier.

One of the cars featured in the film is a 1969 Dodge Charger. Although there is currently no official evidence linking the car for sale online directly to the film, the similarities between the two vehicles are quite striking and also quite numerous As pointed out by the specialized site The Drive, both cars show off common features, such as roll cages and a special safety bar at the rear of the passenger compartment.

Price of the car on Ebay

A person claims to be in possession of a Dodge Charger that appeared in a film directed by famous director Quentin Tarantino. This vehicle was offered for sale on the online platform eBay. The fact that the car has starred in a movie could exponentially increase its value on the market, given Hollywood’s fascination with car enthusiasts and a great deal of pressure. Anyone who might have ever dreamed of owning a piece of movie history could certainly be interested in a car that has also sped across the screen. Cars used in movies are always highly sought after by collectors, and this Dodge Charger is no exception. One of the examples mentioned on several occasions is also that 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu driven by John Travolta in Tarantino’s famous film, “Pulp Fiction.”

The seller, Fastadler, claims to have purchased the car in the same year as the release of an unspecified film, which suggests a possible connection between the car and the film. Despite this series of coincidences, without an exact title, it is impossible to verify this claim. Although the story told by the seller is quite interesting, the price of $49,900 was still considered high for a car without an engine, transmission, and interior. Nevertheless, fans who particularly like director Quentin Tarantino might still be willing to pay this amount for a vehicle potentially related to one of his films.

In conclusion, we can therefore add that the Dodge Charger announcement has inevitably raised several questions about the veracity of the story told by the seller and the actual value of the car. Nevertheless, it is still an affair that confirms the trend of looking for unique items related to famous people or events on online auction platforms.