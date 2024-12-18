A restored 1969 Dodge Charger Restomod in copper color at auction

A decidedly one-of-a-kind piece, this 1969 Dodge Charger is the result of a complex but exhaustive restoration. Every detail, from the metallic copper paint to the custom leather interior, has been masterfully curated to create a car that stands out from the crowd

Miscellaneous and engine specifications of the Dodge

This 1969 Dodge Charger was purchased by the seller in 2018, subsequently then the car underwent a restoration performed by Uribe Performance in California, which was completed in September 2024, so work was recently performed. The work involves painting the vehicle in a copper color, installing a custom black leather interior, and rebuilding the 440-hp V8 and three-speed automatic transmission. According to the information delivered, the engine should have been rebuilt during the restoration.

At the same time, work was done such as installing Holley Sniper fuel injection, restoring Hotchkis TVS suspension and Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes. The car also mounts entirely custom 19-inch three-piece wheels, has an Auto Meter digital dashboard, four bucket seats, center console, Alpine touchscreen head unit, and custom audio system. The digital odometer shows about 100 miles, all of which sources say should have been covered since the completion of the refurbishment. The actual mileage in fact, remains unknown.

Other features of the car

Turning to other details of the car, we know that the luggage compartment contains honeycomb trim panels that conceal Cadence Sound audio components. The Holley Sniper 2 EFI system has a power distribution module and works in conjunction with a Holley fuel tank. Other equipment includes an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold, a K&N open-element air filter, an aluminum radiator, and two electric auxiliary cooling fans. The car’s chassis number indicates that when the car was produced it was powered by a 383-hp V8. Power is transmitted only to the rear wheels through the use of a 727 three-speed automatic transmission, rebuilt under the current owner.

A Hotchkis TVS suspension system was also installed, and the car also has power steering.As for the interior, we can see that it was customized by California Upholstery, of Bell Gardens, California. The low front bucket seats and rear bucket seats are upholstered in black leather, which is found in the door panels and dashboard. The full-length center console also provides convenient cup holders for all four occupants and a lockable storage compartment under the armrest. A Billet Specialities steering wheel sits in front of an AutoMeter InVision Digital Dash instrument panel. The car up for auction has been both restored and made more modern as we can see from the various details we have listed. Currently the price that has been offered is $40,250, as specified by the Bring a Trailer ad, on which you can also deliver more information regarding the Dodge. The auction ends on December 20, so you need to hurry up in case you want to get possession of it. This is certainly a particularly good opportunity, since there are only a few cars like this left on the road now.