Stellantis: Xavier Duchemin new vice president of global supply chain

Stellantis recently announced yet another change at the top management level, thus further changing the organizational structure. Specifically we are talking about Xavier Duchemin who has been appointed as the new vice president of global supply chain. Duchemin took over from his predecessor, namely Yver Caracatzanis. The latter was precisely responsible for intensifying efforts to consolidate the supply chain, which is quite important in today’s market.

Xavier Ducehmin replaces Caracatzanis

As for Xavier Duchemin, we know that he has been working for Stellantis for almost four years, having joined as COO for Eurasia in February 2021. He previously worked in sales at Opel in Germany, which has been owned by Stellantis since 2017. Before becoming vice president of global supply chain, Duchemin held marketing and communications roles at PSA Peugeot Citroën. He began his career at Citroën in 1991 and was managing director for Citroën Austria between 2003 and 2005 and for Citroën UK between 2005 and 2008.

Xavier Duchemin has taken over from Yves Caracatzanis as vice president of global supply chain at Stellantis. Duchemin is leaving his position as chief operating officer for the group’s Eurasia region. Caracatzanis has held the role for three years, after moving on from Avtovaz’s presidency and CEO in 2021. Previously, he worked for more than 25 years at Renault Group, holding various roles in supply chain, logistics and engineering.

Duchemin continues list of numerous Stellantis changes

Duchemin’s appointment comes on the heels of a significant internal reorganization at Stellantis, involving the supply chain and logistics divisions, which we have discussed on several previous occasions. In recent years, the group has focused its efforts on strengthening the resilience of its supply chain, seeking to better integrate purchasing with logistics. Mercedes Figueroa, vice president of logistics for North America, explained that this approach has facilitated more active communication with service providers.

Currently, the procurement, engineering, and design divisions work together from the beginning of processes to optimize all logistics, as discussed during the Automotive Logistics and Supply Chain Global conference in Dearborn, Mich. However, logistics is now aligned with production, the logistics division reports to the head of production, Arnaud Deboeuf. In September, the company also announced that Parag Sharma left Daimler Truck India to join Stellantis as global purchasing and supply chain manager for India and Asia Pacific (IAP).