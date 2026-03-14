Stellantis wins in court as judge rejects channel stuffing lawsuit

A federal court in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit filed by several shareholders against Stellantis, which had been accused of hiding a channel stuffing issue from the market. The accusation referred to the excessive shipment of vehicles to dealerships in order to artificially support short-term sales results. Judge Valerie Caproni ruled that the investors failed to convincingly demonstrate that the group had acted with the intention of misleading the market or that sufficient evidence existed to establish fraud or gross negligence by management.

U.S. court dismisses lawsuit against Stellantis over channel stuffing claims

The lawsuit concerned shares purchased between February 15 and July 24, 2024, a period during which the plaintiffs claimed Stellantis had provided overly reassuring indications about pricing trends, inventory levels, new models and profit margins. According to the accusation, these statements helped keep the stock at more favorable levels than the actual situation justified. In cases like this, however, simply pointing to a difficult moment for the company or a decline in the stock price is not enough. There must be proof that the company deliberately concealed material information from investors, and the court determined that this proof had not been provided.

The case originated during the challenging period the group faced in summer 2024, when its half-year results disappointed analysts and markets. Adjusted operating profit fell by 40% to €8.46 billion, while the operating margin dropped below the double-digit target previously indicated by management. Stellantis shares listed in the United States fell 9.9% in two trading sessions following the earnings announcement, fueling shareholder frustration and ultimately leading to the lawsuit that has now been dismissed.

For Stellantis, now led by CEO Antonio Filosa, the outcome represents a favorable development, particularly because the case involved a highly sensitive issue such as market confidence and transparency in financial communication. The dismissal avoids, at least for now, a dispute that could have had serious reputational consequences at a time when the group is already facing several important challenges, including declining sales in some key markets, a review of its electrification strategy and the presentation of its new industrial plan scheduled for May 21.