Stellantis wins company award at Autocar Drivers of Change Awards

Stellantis and its employees have been recognized for their work progressing Diversity, Equality and Inclusion across the business at the Autocar Drivers of Change Awards. Stellantis won the company award for its work, while there were also wins for individuals working on initiatives relating to women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Stellantis won corporate award at Autocar Drivers of Change Awards

Autocar Drivers of Change is an initiative championing diverse talent in the automotive industry. Winners are individuals who are driving change and promoting diversity in their business in whichever role they perform. Judges look for entries that demonstrate the adoption of diversity of background, experience and thought in their business.

Stellantis won the overall company award. The judges were impressed with the depth and range of DEI schemes within the organization and how the company demonstrated a deep-rooted understanding and appreciation of why they are important.

Louise Gardner, Head of Talent, Diversity and Inclusion, Stellantis UK, was one of five figures in the industry who were highly commended for their work driving progress on DEI initiatives. The judges were impressed with how Gardner utilizes her 30-years of commercial acumen to bring a new dimension to her department – devising the ‘Together We Belong’ strategy, which has been well supported by her colleagues across the business. Stellantis has several thriving Employee Resource Groups as a result, including Women in Stellantis, an Armed Forces network, a LGBTQ+ community and the ‘Hot Flushes’ menopause group. Gardner has also helped to drive an upswing in diversity through Stellantis’s Early Careers outreach program, launched a cross-company skill development scheme and introduced a new series of Emerging Talent sessions that provide a platform for colleagues to share their thoughts and perspectives.

In addition to winning the company award and the special commendation for Gardner, several other Stellantis employees were recognized for their work. Mark Pickles, former Parts and Services Director, Stellantis UK, is posthumously recognized as a Driver of Change in Diversity, Inclusion and Mentorship. Elena Vasciminno, Head of Marketing at Leapmotor, and Laurène Daniel, Head of Marketing, Leasys, won for their work with Women of Stellantis around International Women’s Day. Max Bailly, Marketing Director, PEUGEOT UK, and Zoe Peacock, Head of Brand Communications and Experience, PEUGEOT UK, have been recognized for their work with the LGBTQ+ community.

Clare White is recognised for demonstrating exceptional leadership and innovation in her role – particularly though her efforts to connect Citroën with a broader audience and drive inclusivity in the car market. White has championed partnerships with Big Issue and Sign Live and supported Citroën’s drive to support the partially deaf in showrooms, reflecting her commitment to social responsibility and community engagement. The partnership with British Sign Live has been in place in Citroën retailers for three years assisting the deaf community.

Mark Tisshaw, Editor, Autocar, said ‘From the calibre of the entries we received, and the scope and variety of the initiatives detailed therein, it is clear that there is a deep-rooted appreciation for DEI across the entire Stellantis network. This is a company that sets out to bring about tangible and meaningful change, and allows its employees the capacity and creative freedom to pursue their objectives in a way that works for them, facilitating the creation of exciting and innovative schemes including the Together We Belong and Talent for All programs. We are hugely impressed by the work going on at Stellantis, and excited for what is to come.’

Eurig Druce, Managing Director, Stellantis UK, said ‘At Stellantis, Increasing representation and embedding DEI initiatives is crucial for us and is a source of power by which we can lead the way the world moves. In what is historically a challenging industry for people to break in to, we strive to be an inclusive organization in all our practices and activities. The company and individual awards won here are demonstrative of the passionate people we have at Stellantis UK who want to make change.’

Autocar Drivers of Change is the sibling event to Autocar’s Great Women initiative and is held in association with Ennis & Co and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The awards ceremony will be held at the headquarters of the SMMT in London.