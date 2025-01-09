Stellantis UK complies with ZEV mandate for cars and vans

Stellantis has reached a very important milestone on its path to electrification, which has given it the opportunity to proclaim itself as one of the first manufacturers to meet the rigorous standards of the ZEV mandate in the UK. This major goal applies to both cars and vans for the year just ended, 2024. With a full range of electric vehicles and a strong commitment, Stellantis has consolidated its leading position in the UK market.

Stellantis succeeds in meeting ZEV regulations

The news comes directly from an official press release from the Stellantis Automotive Group, issued just today, January 9. Stellantis is one of the few OEMs in the UK to comply – through sales – with the ZEV mandate for both cars and vans in 2024. Stellantis sold over 39,000 electric cars in 2024 – up 59% on 2023. Stellantis Pro One was the UK’s leading electric van manufacturer in 2024. Stellantis has become one of the few OEMs (vehicle manufacturers) in the UK to comply with the UK’s Vehicle Emissions Trading Scheme (VETS) – more commonly known as the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate – for both cars and vans in 2024.

This was achieved thanks to strong sales of the group’s extensive line-up of electric vehicles, with 30 electric cars and vans on sale in the UK across 11 brands, and without resorting to alternative ways of complying. Stellantis sold 39,492 electric cars in 2024 – a 59 percent increase on 2023 – resulting in a 10.3 per cent share of the electric car market. Stellantis Pro One – represented by Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroën & Fiat Professional brands – sold 7,821 electric vans in 2024, as many as the second and third placed manufacturers combined, with a market share of 35.6 per cent. This made Stellantis the UK’s best-selling electric van manufacturer in 2024.

This success was achieved in a challenging market that has significantly impacted the business, requiring changes to the business model and the group’s operations to be compliant, including a proposed consolidation of its UK manufacturing footprint.

Stellantis aligns goals with government, but calls for more support for electric

Eurig Druce, Group Managing Director, Stellantis UK, said: “2024 saw more people than ever purchasing an EV and I’d like to thank our customers who have decided to switch to electric with one of our brands and also to our incredible UK retailer network for making it happen.

Stellantis welcomes the UK Government’s consultation on the phase out of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 and support for zero-emission transition. Our ambition for 100% zero-emission vehicles is clearly explained in our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan – our goals are aligned.

However, despite offering a very comprehensive line-up of popular electric cars and vans, and a strong will and focus on making our EVs as attainable as possible, the steep trajectories of the ZEV mandate are out of step from current demand. Put simply, if the UK is to achieve its transport emission ambitions, and for EVs to represent 80% of new cars sold in 2030, then consumers are going to need more encouragement from the Government to do so.”