Stellantis Windsor: temporary reopening for the plant

With the lack of a well-defined, long-term strategic plan, the situation at the Stellantis Windsor plant remains uncertain



Windsor resumes operations but for a definite and uncertain time

After a two-week shutdown, employees at the Stellantis plant in Windsor resumed operations as of April 21. Certainly such reactivation represents a breath of fresh air for the local economy, which has been hard hit by the recent production shutdown.

However, despite the return to work, a shadow of uncertainty hovers over the long-term future of the plant. Although the reopening is a positive sign, the lack of a defined strategy to ensure continued production is causing concern among workers and insiders.

The recent stoppage had been announced last Friday by the Local 444 branch of the Unifor union, which had announced the stoppage of both Windsor Assembly shifts for the weeks of April 21 and 28. Although Stellantis has expressed a willingness to temporarily restart the lines, no precise details have been given as to what will happen at the end of this limited period.

The reopening of the Windsor Assembly is a positive sign that is also reflected in local suppliers, who are ready to get back on track and get hundreds of people back to work. However, it should be stressed that this appears to be a reprieve, a short-term solution. Stellantis has not yet communicated its intentions for the period after the end of April, leaving many people’s futures in suspense.

Toluca, U.S. and duty consequences beyond Windsor

The shock wave of the shutdown did not stop in Windsor. The assembly plant in Toluca, Mexico, where the Jeep Compass, Jeep Wagoneer S and Jeep Recon are born, has also had to stop production. At present, the Mexican plant is expected to remain idle until the end of April, with no further updates on its possible reactivation.

Globally, the simultaneous closure of the two plants has also affected the United States, with some 900 layoffs at five U.S. suppliers working closely with Windsor and Toluca.

It is undoubtedly good news to see workers ready to return to their posts next week but, as anticipated earlier, despite this the situation remains fragile and fraught with unknowns. Much will depend on the actual duration of the imposed duties and the ability of Stellantis to stabilize its North American production in the face of these new trade barriers.

The impact of Trump’s duties

The cause of this temporary shutdown is rooted in a major political move. U.S. President Donald Trump, in a decision dated April 2, introduced a 25 percent tariff on foreign-made vehicles and components. This measure had an immediate and significant domino effect on the intricate supply chains linking Canada and the United States, making it inevitable for Stellantis to suspend operations at its Windsor manufacturing site.

The closure, which had temporarily shut down the engines for nearly 4,500 direct employees, had triggered a troubling domino effect. Another 2,000 workers employed in component supply companies and neighboring manufacturing plants had to cross arms. Think as many as five of these factories, which supply crucial elements such as interiors and transmission systems, had stopped, involving more than 1,250 people.

Iconic models such as the Chrysler Pacifica, Grand Caravan, Chrysler Voyager and the long-awaited Dodge Charger Daytona come off the lines at Windsor. All of these vehicles depend vitally on a steady flow of parts across the Canada-U.S. border, a flow abruptly interrupted by the tariff decision.