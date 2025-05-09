Stellantis Windsor, NextStar Energy celebrates milestone: 8 million safe work hours

NextStar Energy is celebrating 8 million safe work hours on construction of the site. More than 9,000 Canadian trades workers have contributed to site construction. NextStar has been producing battery modules since fall 2024 and plans to begin cell production later this year. The company has hired more than 800 employees to date

May 8, 2025 , Windsor, Ontario – NextStar Energy is celebrating a major milestone today, marking 8 million safe work hours on construction of the site. The company, along with its construction partner Alberici-Barton Malow (A-BM) commemorated the feat with local trades and employees.

Aerial photo of NextStar Energy in Windsor, Ontario

Construction of the 4.23 million-square-foot joint venture began in 2022 and proceeded at a rapid pace. Now nearing completion, the majority of the work remaining is being done on equipment installation.

“This achievement marks more than work hours. It’s a reflection of the incredible dedication and collaborative efforts from countless individuals, working together to bring NextStar Energy to life,” said Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy. “I’m incredibly grateful to our partners who have undoubtedly set a new standard of excellence.”

To date, more than 9,000 Canadian trades workers have contributed to the 8 million safe work hours logged on the project, equivalent to approximately 913 years. Safety is at the core of operations, without a lost time injury recorded (LTIR) since the project began.

“Eight million safe work hours is an incredible milestone, demonstrating not only the scale of work being done, but A-BM’s unwavering commitment to a safety-first environment,” said Sean Thibeault, project director at A-BM. “I’m extremely proud of the commitment put forth by the incredibly skilled tradespeople, the A-BM team and our subcontractor partners for their dedication to upholding our core safety values.”

“On behalf of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario, I want to congratulate the workers at the NextStar Energy project for reaching a significant milestone of 8 million safe work hours. The focus on safety never stops, ensuring that each and every worker goes home safely at the end of the work day,” said Marc Arsenault, business manager and secretary-treasurer – Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario.

NextStar Energy has been producing battery modules since fall 2024 and plans to begin cell production later this year. Once complete, the facility will be the first large-scale domestic battery manufacturing facility in Canada. To date, the company has hired more than 800 employees.

NextStar Energy joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Stellantis

NextStar Energy, a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Stellantis, is Canada’s first large-scale EV battery manufacturing facility. Located in Windsor, Ontario, NextStar Energy is dedicated to the development and innovation of sustainable and efficient energy solutions, empowering the future of mobility. For more information, visit nextstar-energy.com.

Recall that in July of last year NextStar Energy celebrated its first anniversary, marking a year of significant progress and milestones achieved in the clean energy sector. So this summer in a few months it will celebrate its second year.

As part of its ambitious goal, once completed, NextStar Energy aims to reach an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt hours and create more than 2,500 new jobs, becoming Canada’s first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.