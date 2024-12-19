Stellantis Windsor donates $20,000 worth of toys to Sparky’s Toy Drive

Brand new Dodge Charger and Chrysler Pacifica minivans deliver $20,000 worth of new toys on behalf of employees at Stellantis’ Windsor plant for “Sparky’s Toy Drive.”

Stellantis: a special gift for Windsor-Essex families

Today at Windsor Fire and Rescue Services Station No. 5, Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant Manager, David Bellaire, plant employees and members of Unifor 444 played the role of Santa Claus and his reindeer by delivering approximately $20,000 worth of brand-new toys in support of the Windsor Firefighter’s annual “Sparky’s Toy Drive.” The overflowing toy delivery was led by the Windsor-built, all-new 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona – painted seasonably appropriate in Redeye Red, and eight Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

The donation from Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant employees will go to local Windsor-Essex children in need this holiday season.

Sparky’s Toy Drive’s words of gratitude

“We are proud of our long-standing support for Sparky’s Toy Drive and the joy it brings to thousands of children and families who are less fortunate in Windsor-Essex County,” said Bellaire. “Along with the exciting launch of the all-new Dodge Charger and production of the award-winning Chrysler Pacifica minivan, our team at Windsor Assembly Plant is committed to making a positive impact in our community as a membership and giving back to those in need. We hope these toys bring smiles to many faces this holiday season.”

“Sparky’s Toy Drive would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Stellantis and the Windsor Assembly Plant for their unwavering support of our cause. Year over year, we are astounded with the volume of donations received both in the form of physical toys and monetary donations,” said Josh Easby, Sparky’s Toy Drive Coordinator, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services. “Without their tremendous and overwhelming support, achieving our goal would not be possible. From all of us at Sparky’s Toy Drive and the Windsor Firefighters’ Benefit Fund, thank you for your continued support of our cause and we wish you all a happy holiday season.”

Record donation, 22 years of commitment to Sparky’s Toy Drive

This year’s total also includes toys donated in a shortened campaign last year due to plant downtime and retooling that occurred during the regular collection period in December 2023.

This is the 22nd year that Stellantis has been donating to Sparky’s Toy Drive, the annual local holiday campaign that collects brand-new toys throughout the Windsor-Essex community. For this holiday season, approximately 1,200 families have registered which equates to roughly 3,000 children. The program is organized by Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

Since 2002, Stellantis employees have filled more than 120 minivans with toys valued at over $300,000.

The public is encouraged to join the cause and help local families by donating new, unopened toys or monetary gifts. Donations can be dropped off at Windsor fire stations listed on the Toy Drive’s official website www.sparkystoydrivewindsor.com between now and December 25.