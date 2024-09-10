Stellantis Windsor: Cars & Coffee for community charity

Live music and a vibrant community atmosphere will be the setting for a day dedicated to the passion for four wheels. Cars & Coffee Windsor invites everyone to participate in a unique event where you can admire dream cars, listen to good music with food and drink in company, and contribute to an important cause.

Cars & Coffee Stellantis Windsor

On Sept. 15, 2024, the famous Stellantis automotive group plant will host a special event for all car enthusiasts and those who wish to participate even if only to give to charity. Cars & Coffee Windsor, in close collaboration with United Way, has decided to organize a pure charity event that brings together the passion for motors that unites millions of people, with solidarity right towards the community.

This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which time Chrysler Centre Road will be closed in order to be able to host an incredible display of vehicles of all kinds inside. It will start from much-loved vintage vehicles to supercars and even Mopar models. It is definitely a mouthwatering opportunity to be able to admire the beauty and power of these cars up close, but more importantly it is also a chance to contribute to a cause that is important to everyone.

Registration and donation fee

It will be possible to display your own vehicle if you wish, how? It will be enough to register and pay a small donation fee of just $10. This stands to mean that every contribution, even the smallest, could still make a difference for United Way.

As well as a spectacular car show they are raising food and funds to support the local food bank and the United Way. There will be special sections dedicated to all types of vehicles, live music, food and drinks. Just bring your car, a friend and help make the world a better place. Of course, those who will have the opportunity to participate are also encouraged to make additional donations as they are available.

Not only will there be a car show, as there will also be plenty of entertainment at the event with a DJ set and numerous booths held by WAMM (Windsor Area Mopar Muscle) in the company of 5252 and Cars & Coffee Windsor. A wonderful opportunity to immerse oneself in an environment that has as its common denominator the passion dedicated to engines, during which it will be possible to meet other great enthusiasts and exchange views.

Family day for corporate employees

Obviously, the event is open to everyone, whether they are car enthusiasts, families or even just curious people passing by. While adults are most likely admiring the fantastic car show, children have the opportunity to be able to have fun with the many different activities organized directly by Stellantis, which also hosts a family day for corporate employees at the event. If more information is desired, viewing the event better, you can connect to the Facebook page created especially for the event, within which will be all the details you want to know. The Cars & Coffee organized by Stellantis Windsor will certainly be a lovely event dedicated to the passion of motors, in which every valuable help will be considered of high value to United Way.