Stellantis: Vice President of AI and Machine Learning Division steps down

Berta Rodriguez-Hervas, Vice President of Artificial Intelligence, Algorithms and Machine Learning Operations at Stellantis, has resigned. She is the latest in a series of high-level executives to leave Stellantis. A company spokesperson confirmed her departure and stated that Rodriguez-Hervas decided to pursue a new opportunity.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rodriguez-Hervas joined Stellantis in January 2022 and previously worked at Nvidia. In a video released by the company last year, Rodriguez-Hervas described Stellantis as the “right mix between tradition and innovation.” She also worked for Tesla on its Autopilot driver assistance technology. She was a doctoral researcher at Mercedes-Benz in its safety research group, where she focused on machine learning and radar systems.

Stellantis “maintains a high density of talent and we remain committed to talent development and succession planning throughout the year to ensure continuity,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Automotive News. “Our strong team is well-equipped to continue the excellent work done so far.”

According to the spokesperson, Stellantis expects its next-generation technology platforms, including STLA AutoDrive, STLA Brain, and STLA SmartCockpit, to be ready by the end of 2024. Rodriguez-Hervas detailed the AutoDrive system on June 12 during a software demo in Chelsea, Michigan. Stellantis says STLA AutoDrive “leverages the capabilities of STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit to deliver useful and continuously updated advanced driver assistance system technology that is intuitive, robust, and inspires driver confidence.”

This is just one of many resignations by high-level executives from Stellantis in North America. In recent weeks, some dealers in the country have expressed concern about the departure of executives of this caliber from the Group. In the past few weeks, there have been resignations from Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge and Ram, and Jim Morrison, former head of Jeep North America, among others.