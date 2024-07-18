Stellantis Venture Awards 2024: 7 startups awarded for innovation and customer experience

Stellantis has celebrated the innovation and successful partnerships during the third Stellantis Venture Awards, rewarding seven outstanding technology startups for their revolutionary achievements.

Stellantis Venture Awards 2024: are 7 startups honored for the future of mobility

During the third Stellantis Venture Awards, the automotive group celebrated innovation, but more importantly, highly successful collaborations. Indeed, Stellantis honored no less than seven particularly brilliant technology startups for their revolutionary achievements they have made. The event focused heavily on Stellantis’ commitment to continuously delivering customer-focused technologies and capabilities, always being fully aligned with the Dare Forward 2030 strategic vision for clean, safe, and affordable global mobility.

Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer of Stellantis said that the goal of their work is to create technologies that can be seamlessly integrated into everyone’s daily life. Therefore, he was keen to emphasize and thank the efforts put in by the startups that provide great help in the implementation of these technologies, which are useful in significantly enriching and improving the experiences of enterprise customers.

The winners of this edition of the event were selected taking into consideration very strict criteria. These included the impact the work had on the customer experience, the type of technological innovation, and the potential for integration within Stellantis. Those who were awarded will play a leading role in the diverse landscape of innovative solutions that will consequently increasingly shape the future of mobility.

For the Ethics category, Glanceable (France) was awarded the prize. Glanceable achieved the award by offering a customer experience solution that relies entirely on artificial intelligence. It centralizes, analyzes and helps to respond fully automatically to all customer feedback, relying on an intuitive interface and proprietary artificial intelligence.

In the Technology category, however, Niron Magnetics (USA) and Epitone (USA) were awarded. Niron Magnetics is literally revolutionizing the production of iron nitride-based permanent magnets, which are devoid of rare earths and critical raw materials, making way for new generators and electric motors with greater efficiency and sustainability. Epitone, on the other hand, is the real pioneer in what concerns the innovation of augmented reality in the automotive sector with its LiveWindow. This system significantly improves safety by going to project essential information onto the windshield, which is made available in the driver’s field of view, integrating seamlessly with autonomous driving systems.

In the Value category, Voltbras (Brazil), Ample (USA), Wheel.me (Norway) and Emotiva (Italy) were awarded. Voltbras is in the business of providing companies with innovative software to better manage the charging of white label electric vehicles, which would serve to monitor and optimize the operation of charging infrastructure. Ample has created a modular battery exchange system for electric vehicles, which can safely be integrated without any modifications to the vehicle platform. This solution offers flexibility, scalability and rapid deployment. Wheel.me, a robotics and IoT company, offered a cutting-edge solution for indoor mobility with autonomous wheels. The work of this company is to transform existing infrastructure into autonomous robots, so that they can help companies make their internal processes optimally efficient and productive. To conclude, we also find among the awardees Emotiva, which is dedicated to deciphering human attention and emotions through the use of artificial intelligence. During this process, customer reactions are analyzed to improve the effectiveness of marketing and advertising.

Stellantis reinforces innovation innovation ecosystem with expansion of startup incubation program

In addition to the awards that were distributed to the various startups, Stellantis also announced that its startup incubation program will be expanded. This will provide new opportunities for collaboration and also support for promising startups with futures that are continuously working on innovative solutions that aim to make the automotive industry ever better.

Therefore, it is possible to confirm that the automotive group works as a partner by promoting innovation through the rapid integration of technological solutions developed by startups. A prime example is the past three years, during which the company has signed more than 150 partnership contracts with startups. In addition, Stellantis Ventures, the venture capital fund of Stellantis with an initial investment of 300 million euros, dedicated entirely to startups that are in their early stages but also in the one in an already advanced state that always work in the field of technology to significantly improve mobility. Since its inception two years ago, Stellantis Ventures has invested in 14 startups, with new investments this year in Tiamat and Steerlight.

At the top management of Stellantis, everyone was excited to celebrate the seven outstanding startups that won the Venture Awards 2024. These startups will surely mark the future of the automotive and mobility industry, and the group is proud to support one by one in their growth journey. Accordingly, Stellantis will continue to invest in innovation and valuable collaboration with startups with the goal of succeeding in creating a more sustainable, safe, and connected future for all.