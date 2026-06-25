Stellantis US sales 2026: the American rebound Filosa was praying for

Stellantis is finally managing to clear the smoke in its crucial American backyard. According to the latest 2026 first-half estimates from Cox Automotive, the transatlantic giant under the watchful eye of North American chief Antonio Filosa has managed to move 625,666 vehicles in the United States. That is a 4.8% bump compared to the bleakness of the same period in 2025. A vital sign of life when you remember this is the exact turf where profit margins for Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler usually keep the entire global corporate empire afloat.

Last year’s combination of suffocatingly high inventory, eye-watering price tags, and completely indifferent buyers had the sirens blaring in Auburn Hills. Now, the panic buttons have been temporarily released as Stellantis clawed its automotive market share back up from a depressing 7.3% to a healthier 7.9%, marking one of the most visible recoveries among major players.

The second quarter alone locked in 322,943 deliveries, representing a 5.7% uptick. It is obviously too early to pop the champagne and declare a permanent corporate resurrection, but the change in velocity is undeniable. For Filosa, whose mandate looks like dynamic battlefield triage, these numbers offer a vital cushion of credibility after months of frantically fixing chaotic pricing strategies and manufacturing missteps.

What makes this rebound particularly amusing is the sheer misery of the broader environment. The American auto market is currently choking on high inflation, astronomical auto financing rates, and severely eroded consumer purchasing power. Cox Automotive predicts total 2026 US sales will stall at around 15.8 million vehicles, down 2.9% from last year, while the overall first-half registrations dropped 3% to 7.89 million units.

Yet, while General Motors bled a massive 7.2% of its volume, leaving them at 1.33 million units and allowing a hybrid-fueled Toyota to breathe down their neck at 1.25 million, Stellantis actually grew. While Ford and Tesla took heavy beatings, only Hyundai (+3.1%), Honda (+2.4%), and Toyota (+0.7%) joined Stellantis in the survival party.

For Stellantis, the immediate disaster has been averted, but the real test begins now: proving this isn’t just a temporary statistical glitch, but a genuine, durable industrial recovery.