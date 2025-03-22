Stellantis “updates” the Puretech engine: new power outputs for mild hybrid models

There is often talk about Stellantis‘ Puretech 1.2 Mild Hybrid engine, which is now the protagonist of a rather curious case. On the official price lists, in fact, the same engine that was previously indicated with power outputs of 100 or 136 HP is now offered with power outputs of 110 and 145 HP. But what happened?

Peugeot 208 Hybrid, which until recently was available in 100 and 136 HP versions, is now presented on the official website with power outputs of 110 and 145 HP. The same change is also found on other models such as the Peugeot 2008 and the new 3008.

The same is happening for the Alfa Romeo Junior Q4: at the time of the announcement, the Biscione car manufacturer spoke of 136 HP, but at the official debut, the communicated power suddenly rose to 145 HP.

There has been no power enhancement intervention on the engine. The Puretech remains a 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo engine coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission with an integrated 29 HP electric unit.

The “mystery” has a simple explanation: the method of calculating power has changed. Previously, Stellantis only communicated the power delivered by the gasoline engine (100 or 136 HP depending on the version). Now, instead, it declares the maximum system power, also including the contribution of the electric motor, following the same approach used for full hybrids and plug-ins. That’s why there was a change from 100 to 110 HP and from 136 to 145 HP. The support of the electric motor was always present, but now it is also counted in the official values.

This adjustment, probably linked to future homologation obligations, is gradually taking place on all hybrid models of the Stellantis Group. In the future, therefore, this engine will be officially offered only in the 110 and 145 HP versions, although the actual performance of the vehicles remains absolutely identical to before.