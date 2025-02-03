Stellantis unveils global restructuring plan

Stellantis announces today the implementation of new organizational measures, in line with the changes communicated in December 2024. These modifications aim to optimize the balance between regional and global responsibilities, accelerating decision-making and execution processes, while strengthening customer orientation and laying the foundation for renewed growth.

Stellantis names new brand leaders in major reshuffle

The reorganization gives regions greater local decision-making and execution capabilities in key areas such as product planning and development, industrial and commercial activities, while maintaining effective coordination with the company’s global functions. Software activities are being integrated into the Product Development & Technology division under the leadership of Ned Curic, thus optimizing the process of introducing innovative products and services for all brands in their reference markets.

Antonio Filosa, in addition to his role as COO for the Americas regions, assumes global responsibility for Quality, a crucial element in maintaining commitments to customers. Clara Ingen-Housz will lead the new unified Corporate Affairs and Communications division, while Olivier François will head the new marketing office, which will coordinate brand marketing managers to optimize advertising, global events, and sponsorships.

Among the new executive appointments are: Bob Broderdorf leading the Jeep brand, Alain Favey as the new head of the Peugeot brand, Xavier Peugeot directing DS Automobiles, and Anne Abboud leading the Pro One commercial vehicles unit.

“Building on the changes made in December, today’s announcements will further simplify our organization and increase our local agility and execution rigor,” said Stellantis Chairman John Elkann. “We look forward to driving growth by offering our customers an even wider choice of great combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles.”

As previously communicated in early December 2024, the selection process for the new permanent Chief Executive Officer, managed by a Special Committee of the Board of Directors, is in an advanced stage and will be concluded by the first half of 2025.