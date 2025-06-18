Stellantis UK opens new parts distribution center in Ellesmere Port

New Stellantis UK Parts Distribution Centre now fully operational, supplying parts across the UK and Ireland for 10 Stellantis brands

New Parts Distribution Centre

Stellantis UK has officially opened its new Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) in Ellesmere Port, supplying parts for 10 Stellantis brands* across the UK and Ireland.

The opening of the PDC brings the Stellantis UK parts operation under one roof for the first time. It is located in Ellesmere Port on the site of the former shipping yard for the adjacent Stellantis electric van factory, prior to its transformation into the UK’s first EV-only volume manufacturing plant.

Following a multi-million pound investment, the PDC was recently inaugurated having been fitted out and had material moved from a temporary facility over the course of 2024 before becoming fully operational this year. The opening of the PDC has also enabled Stellantis UK to in-source business from another warehouse operated by a third party into its parts operation.

The 60,000 square metre facility, equivalent in size to around nine football pitches, holds approximately 140,000 different types of parts stacked up to 14m high. Parts are stocked for vehicles up to 10 years old, with demand for parts monitored through the warehouse management system.

The PDC forms an integral part of Distrigo, the Stellantis multi-brand spare parts distribution network which supplies authorized and independent repairers with genuine parts and accessories from 10 Stellantis brands. The PDC also supplies SUSTAINera Remanufactured Parts, parts for other OEMs and Distrigo’s own multi-brand Eurorepar range.

Parts are sourced, packed and shipped to 19 regional Distrigo hubs, which then deliver to almost 1,000 sites where parts are needed. In total, around four million parts will be delivered per year.

Andy Kite, Parts & Service Director, Stellantis UK, said: “The opening of our new UK Parts Distribution Centre enables us to enhance our aftersales service. Its central location offers improved UK coverage and delivery times, with the ability to deliver parts to repairers for the next working day – ensuring the shortest possible wait time for customers. With all our brands under one roof, from long-established names like Vauxhall to newer brands like Leapmotor, Stellantis customers benefit from the reassurance of knowing they can quickly access the parts they need.”

The PDC employees 234 members of staff operating over two shifts five days per week and has already achieved the highest customer satisfaction rating of all Stellantis warehouses. It is overseen by Diane Miller, who has moved into the role following her time as Plant Director at Ellesmere Port, where she led its transition to electric vehicle production. She succeeds Jamie Craig, who has retired from the company after 43 years of service, starting as an Apprentice and working in a variety of roles at Ellesmere Port before assuming responsibility for the creation of the PDC.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Stellantis PDC is the first UK warehouse to achieve outstanding BREEAM accreditation, the world-leading sustainability assessment method for the built environment and infrastructure.

This is thanks to a number of measures, including rainwater harvesting through a storage tank capable of holding up to 7,000 litres of water. Waste water is stored in ponds at the front of the building until it is treated and filtered into the Manchester Ship Canal.

The employee car park also features 32 electric vehicle charging points, while LED lighting is used throughout the building for lower energy usage.

Another key sustainability initiative is the use of the OTIF (On Time in Full) system employed by Stellantis globally to maximise the volume of parts on trucks both inbound and outbound. This has resulted in a 60% reduction in the number of return truck journeys since the opening of the PDC, equivalent to around 60 trips per week.

Diane Miller, Stellantis UK Parts Distribution Centre Manager, said: “The relocation of our parts operation to Ellesmere Port has been a huge effort by everyone involved, but now ensures a more efficient process by bringing all Stellantis brands under one roof. Thanks to the more central location afforded by Ellesmere Port, we also benefit from better transport links for distribution to our 19 regional hubs across the UK and Ireland. I would like to thank all our employees for ensuring a successful transition, resulting in the highest customer satisfaction levels of any warehouse in Stellantis globally.”