Stellantis U.S. announces winner of 2024 National Sweepstakes: a brand new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten worth $100,000

Parkville, Maryland, resident drives home in a brand-new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab

New 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten worth $100,000 with 2024 National Sweepstakes

July 15, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Stellantis is proud to announce Hassan Smiley of Parkville, Maryland, as the grand prize winner of the 2024 National Sweepstakes. Smiley received a $100,000 voucher, redeemable toward the purchase of any eligible vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck, or FIAT brands, marking the start of an exciting new chapter behind the wheel of his chosen ride.

Selected at random in the 2024 Stellantis National Sweepstakes, Smiley drove away from his local dealer in a brand-new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab, an award-winning truck that blends luxury, capability, and cutting-edge innovation.

“It was a total shock, it means so much to me and my family,” said Smiley. “It’s an incredible truck with a powerful engine and plenty of space for our family of four. Now we can go camping, travel, and head off-road anytime, anywhere.”

Smiley’s new Ram Truck offers a balance of comfort and practicality, making it a great fit for his family’s everyday needs. The vehicle was delivered to Jones Junction in Bel Air, Maryland, where Smiley picked it up and officially began his journey as the sweepstakes winner.

“Being part of a national sweepstakes like this is truly an honor. There’s definitely a strong sense of pride and excitement among our entire team,” said Dave Baginski, E-Commerce Director at Jones Junction. “It’s a reminder of how impactful the automotive industry can be, not just in sales, but in creating memorable, life-changing moments.”

Stellantis 2024 National Sweepstakes winner Hassan Smiley (left) of Parkville, MD, shakes hands with Mario Assaro, Sales Professional at Jones Junction, in front of his brand-new 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab.

Stellantis continues its annual national vehicle sweepstakes, offering consumers the chance to enter both online and in person at a wide variety of experiential events held in cities across the country. At these immersive brand experiences, attendees can engage with expert product specialists and experience a range of Stellantis vehicles firsthand. From hybrid and electric models to gas-powered options, these hands-on experiences showcase the performance, innovation, and comfort that define the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram Trucks, and FIAT brands.

“Celebrating Hassan Smiley as the grand prize winner of our 2024 National Sweepstakes is a true highlight of the year,” said Nate Buelow, Head of Brand Marketing. “This $100,000 award is more than just a set of keys; it’s the start of countless road trips, milestones, and everyday moments made easier and more memorable behind the wheel of a Ram Truck.”

Entries in the sweepstakes were collected between January and December 2024 online and at various engaging brand initiatives all over the United States, including Camp Jeep® off-road test tracks, Dodge Thrill Rides, Drive! Stellantis opportunities, Chrysler Pacifica Stow n’ Go Challenges and numerous other events. Consumers are automatically entered into the sweepstakes upon registration to participate in these vehicle experiences.

Purchase is not required to enter or win. For the official sweepstakes rules and details on how to enter, please visit www.fcaentertowin.com. The 2025 sweepstakes offering a grand prize in the amount of $100,000 toward an eligible vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Trucks, and FIAT brands ends December 31, 2025. Stay in the loop with the latest product and brand news by visiting www.stellantis.com.