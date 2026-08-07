Stellantis turned Brazil and Argentina into its personal playground

If you find yourself stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic anywhere between São Paulo and Buenos Aires, take a quick look around. There is a solid twenty percent chance the vehicle blocking your view belongs to Antonio Filosa and his ever-expanding multi-brand empire. Stellantis continues to steamroll through South America, racking up roughly 563,000 vehicle sales across the continent in the first seven months of 2026. That translates to a clean 20% market share, meaning one out of every five new cars rolling onto Latin American roads bears a badge from the Stellantis galaxy.

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Brazil remains the heavy-duty power station behind this juggernaut. Between January and July, the group delivered nearly 440,000 vehicles, capturing an enviable 27% of the entire national market.

Leading the charge is Fiat, which is celebrating its 50th year of local manufacturing by essentially owning the roads. With 319,980 deliveries and a 19.6% market share, nearly one in five Brazilian buyers drove off in an Italian-badged car.

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When it comes to light commercial vehicles, Fiat’s grip is even more ridiculous: roughly half of all pickups sold in Brazil sport a Fiat badge. The compact Strada pickup alone racked up 97,948 sales, opening a hilarious 52% gap over its nearest competitor and practically guaranteeing a sixth consecutive year as Brazil’s undisputed sales champion. Add the Argo hatchback staying in the top four and the refreshed 2027 Toro MHEV pickup pushing almost 5,800 July deliveries, and rival automakers might as well pack up and head home.

The rest of the brand lineup isn’t sitting idly by either. Jeep pushed over 9,100 units in July, with the trusty Compass growing 17% month-over-month to remain the midsize SUV benchmark, while the compact Avenger prepares to expand the brand’s entry level.

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Ram enjoyed its best month of the year with 3,353 registrations, a 16% jump over June, thanks to South America’s unquenchable thirst for the new Dakota Big Horn and 1500 Big Horn.

Meanwhile, Citroën saw C3 sales rise 9%, Peugeot saw Expert van deliveries surge by 40%, and Chinese newcomer Leapmotor casually passed 5,000 YTD sales, bolstered by its C10 Ultra-Hybrid REEV, which uses a gas engine solely to keep the battery fed.

Across the border in Argentina, Stellantis commands an equally absurd 27.5% market share with over 88,000 registrations YTD, gaining another 1.4 percentage points over June.