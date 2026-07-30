Is Stellantis back? Antonio Filosa thinks the worst of the post-2025 hangover is over

Antonio Filosa is heading into the second half of 2026 with a newfound sense of swagger. After wading through months of miserable sales drops, suffocating margin squeezes, and corporate restructuring, Stellantis’s second-quarter earnings are finally offering a flicker of hope.

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The massive automotive conglomerate seems to be clawing its way back to financial sanity, mostly because American drivers kept whipping out their wallets. Filosa himself hasn’t held back his optimism, pointing out that Q2 was defined by steady progress led by North America and supported by helpful contributions across global markets. That transatlantic region stepped up as the ultimate espresso shot for the balance sheet, revving up net revenues, boosting Adjusted Operating Income (AOI), and actually filling up the industrial cash flow tank once again.

Of course, one decent quarter doesn’t instantly cure the hangover that was 2025. That was the year Stellantis suffered from a brutal inventory nightmare, lots stuffed to the brim with cars nobody was buying, dipping sales across core regions, and balance-sheet pressure tight enough to make any executive sweat through their suit.

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While the fresh figures look like a breath of fresh air, nobody is breaking out the champagne in Turin or Detroit just yet. Europe, in particular, remains the troublesome sibling in the family portrait, dragging its feet on profitability and proving that turning around a multi-brand behemoth on Old Continent soil is about as easy as parallel parking a semi-truck in downtown Rome.

The grand playbook for this rescue operation goes by the name of FaSTLAne 2030, the strategic roadmap unveiled during the May 21 Investor Day. The master plan calls for refreshing stale lineups, churning out new models, and tailoring vehicles to local tastes without abandoning the cardinal rule of modern carmaking: sharing platforms and tech until every brand feels like a distant cousin of the other.

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Filosa remains adamant that with FaSTLAne 2030 in full swing and this year’s crucial vehicle launches staying right on schedule, Stellantis will comfortably hit its full-year 2026 financial guidance.