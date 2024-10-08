Farewell to the Ram 1500 Classic, an era ends at Warren Truck

On October 4, 2024, the Stellantis Warren Truck Assembly Plant (WTAP) marked a milestone that will surely go down in brand history. In fact, its last Ram 1500 Classic (DS) half-ton 2024 pickup truck was produced. Over the weekend, WTAP employees expressed their deep appreciation on social media, commemorating the conclusion of an era marked by the cessation of production of the Ram 1500 Classic. Workers shared images of incomplete vehicles in various stages of completion, each personalized with the signatures of the entire assembly team.

Last Ram 1550 off the production line

The last vehicle to roll off the assembly line was a Tradesman model, which was finished in striking Delmonico Red. The latter is equipped with the rugged 5.7-liter (345 cubic inch) HEMI V8 engine.

What the Ram 1500 represents

The Ram 1500 was certainly one of the cars that made the biggest mark on the full-size pickup market. A vehicle that has always received much praise for its capabilities, comfort and great innovation. Its fourth generation, namely the DS, debuted on the market in 2008 and was launched as the Dodge Ram 1500 in 2009. This model in particular was the one that marked the great evolution of the Ram range, both for customers in business and leisure.

Particularly known for its distinctive styling and improved aerodynamics, the fourth-generation Ram 1500 was available in several configurations, including Regular Cab, Quad Cab and Crew Cab, with different body lengths (5.5′, 6.3′ and 8′). The cars’ traditional leaf springs were replaced with the introduction of a five-link rear suspension with coil springs.

Engine options and features

The DS model offered an impressive range of engine options, including 4.7-liter MAGNUM V8, 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, and finally 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. In particular, the EcoDiesel model was definitely loved for its devastating torque and great fuel efficiency. This made it a popular choice among all environmentally conscious consumers.

The Ram 1500 DS also featured the innovative RamBox cargo management system. This system provided the consumer with secure storage within the walls of the box.

Numerous successes achieved and continuity over time

During its years in production, the Ram 1500 DS has also achieved numerous successes, the most important of which certainly include Motor Trend’s “Truck of the Year” title, which it received in both 2013 and 2014. This recognition was very helpful in confirming its reputation as a leader in its target market. In fact, even after the release of the Ram 1500 DT, the DS model continued to find much demand from the public.

To celebrate the historic moment that happened only a few days ago at the Windsor plant, employees posted various pictures of unfinished trucks on the different assembly areas. Each one was also decorated with all the signatures of the assembly line team that was producing it. A display that underscored the great pride and craftsmanship, which have always been the hallmark of the facility in question. Therefore, several tributes were shared on social media to commemorate the end of an era with the end of production of the Ram 1500.