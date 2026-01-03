Stellantis tops 1 million sales in South America and confirms market leadership

Stellantis closed 2025 with a historic result in South America, becoming the first automaker to surpass one million vehicles sold across the region. In its fifth year of operations, the group confirmed its leadership in Brazil, Argentina and throughout the South American continent, delivering its strongest performance ever in both the passenger car and light commercial vehicle segments.

“In 2025 we clearly demonstrated the strength of our multi-brand strategy and our ability to turn technological innovation and investment into winning products. We offer the most robust and diversified portfolio on the market, which allows Fiat to stand as the best-selling brand in Brazil and South America and enables us to lead key segments such as pickups, light commercial vehicles and hybrid SUVs,” said Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America.

The group achieved an overall market share of 22.6%, with Fiat as the leading brand and the Fiat Strada as the best-selling model. In the light commercial vehicle segment, which includes vans and pickups, Stellantis dominated the South American market with a 31% share and more than 300,000 units sold. In the pickup segment alone, market share reached 34.4%, with over 240,000 vehicles delivered.

The Fiat Strada once again emerged as the best-selling vehicle in the entire market and retained its position as the top-selling pickup in the region. The Fiat Toro and Ram Rampage ranked first and second respectively among midsize pickups. In the van segment, the group held a 31.7% market share with more than 57,000 units sold, driven primarily by the Fiat Fiorino.

In Brazil, Stellantis exceeded 750,000 registrations, securing a 29.3% share of total vehicle sales. Fiat confirmed its leadership for the fifth consecutive year, with the Strada leading the overall rankings, the Argo placing third and the Mobi eighth. The Jeep Compass closed the year as the best-selling midsize SUV for the ninth year in a row.

Among the highlights of 2025 was the entry of Leapmotor into the group’s portfolio, with more than 1,200 units sold in Brazil in less than two months. Citroën recorded its highest annual sales volume in the past eleven years, posting a 16% increase compared with 2024. Peugeot entered the hybrid segment with the new 208 and 2008, with the latter standing out in the B-SUV segment thanks to around 11,000 registrations and growth of 33%.

“In 2026 we will further accelerate our momentum, with the launch of 16 new products in Brazil across all our brands, alongside breakthrough technologies that underline our long-term commitment to innovation and to solutions fully aligned with our customers’ expectations,” Zola added.

Upcoming launches include the new Jeep Avenger, which will be produced in Porto Real, the Ram Dakota, and a new Fiat model celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary in Brazil. Production of Leapmotor vehicles will also begin in Goiana, further strengthening Stellantis’ leadership in electrification.