Ram lets fans drive the new Dakota before its official launch

In Brazil, Ram has decided to move ahead of the commercial debut of the new Dakota, allowing potential customers and enthusiasts to test it well before its official arrival in dealerships. On the occasion of the São Paulo Motor Show 2025, the brand inaugurated a dedicated experiential space called “Casa Ram Dakota”, located just a short walk from the main exhibition area. The stand was designed as an immersive marketing operation to celebrate the return of a historic name and to demonstrate the real capabilities of the new pickup in action.

Ramopens “Casa Ram Dakota” to preview the new Midsize pickup in Brazil

Since 2009, when Ram became an independent brand, the American automaker had no longer offered a midsize pickup. With the 2027-model-year Dakota, this gap is finally about to be filled. The goal is to deliver a vehicle that offers true truck capability with more manageable dimensions than a full-size pickup, all wrapped in Ram’s unmistakable design language. At Casa Ram Dakota, visitors can test the pickup on a specially built off-road course, driving both the tougher Warlock version and the more elegant Laramie. The track was designed to showcase the suspension, traction and electronic systems, offering a very concrete preview of what will reach the Brazilian market with production models in 2026.

From a technical standpoint, the Dakota relies on a 2.2-liter four-cylinder Multijet II turbodiesel, delivering 200 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and a robust 4×4 system. This setup is intended to provide the right balance between performance, towing capability and off-road use, without compromising everyday drivability.

The model’s dual personality clearly emerges through the two trims. The Warlock, previously revealed in Argentina, focuses on a more aggressive look and equipment tailored for off-road use, with darkened accents, all-terrain tires, dedicated protection and the unmistakable grille with the “RAM TURBO” lettering. The Laramie, on the other hand, interprets the Dakota in a more premium way, with finer finishes, a comfort-oriented cabin and features designed to bring the onboard experience closer to that of a higher-segment pickup.

The Casa Ram Dakota experience goes beyond driving. The area has been conceived as a true hospitality space, with lounges, food services and product specialists available to the public to explore every aspect of the new pickup in detail. A way to strengthen the relationship with customers and turn the Dakota’s debut into a fully immersive event.

The initiative will remain active until November 30, following the official show hours, with evening openings and a location that is easy to reach in the Anhembi district. Ram has thus made the experience as accessible as possible, minimizing logistical barriers for anyone who wants to discover up close the future of the brand’s midsize pickup. Ram also unveiled the most aggressive Mopar-branded version of the Dakota.