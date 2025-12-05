Stellantis to revise its EV strategy, new roadmap expected by June 2026

Speaking at the Industrial & Auto Conference organized by Goldman Sachs, Antonio Filosa outlined an initial assessment of Stellantis’ performance. He kept a cautious but confident tone throughout his remarks. “By the end of November, we were in line with our 2025 forecasts,” he explained. However, he also clarified that the final figures will be released at a later stage. “We will share the numbers when the time is right. You judge the work once the results are achieved.”

Stellantis, Filosa cautious on 2025 outlook and revises EV strategy

The communication style of the new CEO, in office for six months, reflects a very delicate phase for the group. Filosa must balance several competing interests. These include investor confidence, the expectations of the Italian government, plant production needs, and worker protection. At the same time, the international context remains complex. The electric transition is moving slower than expected. Demand stays uncertain. Cost pressure also remains high.

“We need to return to positive cash generation,” Filosa stated. “Progress will become visible quarter after quarter. We aim to improve all our key performance indicators in a gradual but steady way.” He chose not to provide guidance on annual profits for now. Instead, he referred to official communications expected in the coming months. The same cautious approach applies to shareholder distribution. “We will decide what to do at the next board meetings,” he said. He also reminded the audience that “we closed last year with negative cash generation” and stressed the goal of building stronger financial growth over time.

A key part of his speech focused on the revision of the electric vehicle strategy. “On products and planning, we learned that some assumptions behind the previous strategy were wrong,” Filosa admitted. “We believed that electric vehicle penetration in the United States would reach 50 percent by 2030. Last month, however, it was still below 6 percent. Even in Europe, the numbers are not at the level we expected.” For this reason, Filosa sees the need to adapt industrial choices to real market conditions. “By listening more carefully to our customers, we understood what they truly expect from us and what their priorities are.”

Among the most sensitive issues remains the Mirafiori plant. The announcement of the 500 Hybrid and the return of the second shift have restored confidence at a factory marked by difficult years. Filosa has repeatedly recalled the group’s investment commitments. He confirmed “two billion euros in 2025” and “six billion euros in purchases from local suppliers.” These are significant figures. However, they will need to translate into concrete results during 2026.

The new strategic plan will be presented by early 2026. “By the middle of the first half of 2026, we will hold the Capital Market Day with the presentation of the new strategic plan,” Filosa announced. “That will be the right occasion to address many topics.” As a preview, he added that “each of our brands has its own history and its own strength. Each one, in a way, has its own superpower.”

In closing, when asked about his own future, Filosa replied with a lighthearted remark. “What will have changed for Stellantis in a year? I hope not the CEO.” A simple joke, yet one that clearly reflects the weight of responsibility that now rests on his leadership.