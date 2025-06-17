Stellantis to resume full production at Windsor Assembly starting June 23

Stellantis has announced the resumption of full operations at its Canadian Windsor plant starting the week of June 23, as reported by the Windsor Star. After months marked by reduced hours, the company is preparing to accelerate production to complete 2025 model year vehicles and launch a particularly rich 2026 lineup, which will include the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager, and the new Dodge Charger.

Lou Ann Gosselin, head of communications for Stellantis Canada, confirmed that these changes respond to the need to adapt to the industrial planning of new models and that the situation will be carefully monitored in the coming weeks.

Stellantis brings Windsor plant back to full capacity from June 23

Currently, the plant operates on a single shift, but starting June 23, both shifts will return to full-time operation until the usual two-week summer break scheduled from August 18. Christine Feuell, CEO of Chrysler, expressed confidence in the production site’s future during an interview with the Windsor Star, stating: “While we’re operating with one shift for the month of June, we see great growth potential. Our order book is solid, both for retail customers and fleets. The Pacifica’s future looks promising if we continue to produce it here in Windsor.”

Feuell also previewed that in 2026 the Chrysler Pacifica will receive a major restyling, helping to maintain high plant productivity thanks to consistent retail and business demand. “May was a very positive month, with monthly growth exceeding 30%,” she added.

While Windsor Assembly prepares to increase production pace, developments regarding the Brampton plant remain pending, which should be destined for production of the next-generation Jeep Compass. Work at that site is currently halted while Stellantis evaluates demand trends.

The future of Canada’s automotive sector remains complex, influenced by global trade uncertainties and the potential risk of new US tariffs on buses and heavy vehicles, currently under review by the US Department of Commerce under Section 232. In this context, the Unifor union has called for decisive federal government intervention, proposing measures against companies that reduce production on Canadian soil and suggesting targeted tariffs on vehicles from American states where “right-to-work” is in effect.

Despite tensions in the background, summer opens on a positive note for the Windsor plant. Stellantis is decisively focusing on Pacifica, Voyager, and Charger production, bringing new life to one of its strategic facilities in North America.