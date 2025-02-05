Stellantis to name new CEO by mid-2025

Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis President for South America, has confirmed that the selection of Carlos Tavares‘ successor as head of the company will take place by the first half of 2025. During a press conference in São Paulo, he emphasized how this transition represents a current priority.

Stellantis, new CEO to be announced by mid-2025

Tavares’ decision to leave his position, initially planned for 2026, was caused by disagreements with the board of directors. Tavares was one of the key figures in the merger between PSA and FCA in 2020 and has led Stellantis toward new horizons. However, recent difficulties in the automotive market, particularly in the United States, have raised concerns among shareholders and board members.

The selection process for the new CEO is already underway, managed by a special committee chaired by John Elkann. Names of potential successors have already circulated, fueling speculation and discussions among industry experts. Among the most credible candidates are figures both internal, like Antonio Filosa, and external to the group, such as Luca De Meo, current CEO of Renault, who has however denied for now the idea of leaving the French brand as it is in a rather delicate transition phase.

With the appointment of the new leader approaching, attention is focused not only on the candidates’ competencies and experience but also on the need for a solid industrial plan that can respond to current market challenges. The financial community and Stellantis workers are eagerly awaiting the company’s next moves, hoping for leadership capable of reviving future prospects and ensuring job stability.