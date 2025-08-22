Stellantis 1.6L turbo hybrid delivers power and efficiency with no plug

Stellantis has introduced a new 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain paired with a dual-motor transmission. The system will debut in the 2026 Jeep Cherokee, delivering an estimated 210 hp and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft) of torque. The package is designed to balance efficiency, performance, and off-road capability, true to Jeep tradition.

The combustion engine, developed in Europe and assembled in the United States, is a 180-hp direct-injection unit with up to 38 psi of turbo boost, Miller cycle, and an 11.3:1 compression ratio. It features a liquid-cooled intercooler, with both block and head made from high-pressure die-cast aluminum. The system also benefits from electric accessories, including pumps and an A/C compressor, which reduce load on the engine and improve efficiency.

The transmission is managed by two motor-generators and a planetary gearset. At startup, Motor Generator 1 cranks the combustion engine without a traditional starter motor. In EV mode, if the battery is charged and demand is low, Motor Generator 2 can drive the vehicle independently. In hybrid mode, the combustion engine provides mechanical power and generates electricity, while the second electric motor supplements torque when needed.

The system is backed by a 1.03-kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, allowing short all-electric driving at speeds of up to 100 km/h (62 mph). It also powers components such as the climate control system and contributes to reduced fuel consumption. Regenerative braking recharges the battery during deceleration and braking.

A dual-motor DMPI inverter with an integrated DC-DC converter manages both high- and low-voltage energy, optimizing torque delivery as required. Stellantis’s proprietary software continuously regulates power flow between the engine, battery, and electric motors.

The 2026 Cherokee will feature Jeep’s Active Drive I 4×4 system and the Selec-Terrain drive selector with four modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud. The DTCM module automatically distributes torque between the front and rear axles to ensure optimal traction and maximum efficiency in all conditions.

With this new hybrid powertrain, Stellantis aims to strengthen its position in the hybrid SUV segment, offering an efficient and capable system that meets increasingly strict regulations. The 2026 Jeep Cherokee marks the first step in this direction.