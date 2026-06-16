Stellantis to hire 1,500 workers in Brazil for new Fiat and Jeep models

Three plants, two states and around 1,500 new jobs form the plan through which Stellantis is preparing the arrival of upcoming Fiat and Jeep models in Brazil. The announcement made by Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America, directly links the hiring drive to the group’s production expansion, highlighting how the arrival of new products creates an opportunity to increase industrial capacity in the country while generating additional employment in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, the two key areas of Stellantis’ presence on the continent.

Stellantis expands in Brazil with 1,500 hires for new Fiat and Jeep production

The core of the operation is the Betim plant in Minas Gerais, where around 1,200 new workers will join the workforce to support production of an all-new Fiat model expected by the end of the year. The plant will celebrate 50 years of activity in 2026, a milestone that Stellantis is marking with a significant strengthening of its role within the South American production network.

Betim will be joined by Itaúna, also in Minas Gerais, where around 200 new positions are planned at the facility that produces components for the main plant. The simultaneous involvement of the two sites shows that the investment does not stop at final assembly, but extends across the local supply chain, reinforcing both direct production capacity and the supplier network that supports it.

The third site involved is Porto Real, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where around 100 new hires will support the start of production of the Jeep Avenger for the Brazilian market. The plant will celebrate 25 years of activity in 2026, and the addition of the Avenger to its production line aims to consolidate Jeep’s position in a country where the brand already plays a leading role in the SUV segment. For the model, this opens a new market after its European launch, with a version adapted to the needs and specifications of South American customers.

The plan also includes an initiative dedicated to inclusion, with the creation of a talent pool reserved for people with disabilities. The goal is to expand access to job opportunities and improve representation within the group’s plants. Applications will be managed through Stellantis’ official recruitment platform, while hiring will proceed gradually according to the needs of each plant and the progress of the selection processes.