Stellantis to 2030: today Tavares maps out the course at the Investor Day

Investor Day 2024: Stellantis promises to unveil important news about future plans

Electrification, sustainable mobility, innovative STLA platforms: Stellantis is betting on the future. Stellantis, the group formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot PSA, will unveil its plans for the future at Investor Day 2024, scheduled for June 13 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The event is sure to have a big impact, as it will also be streamed live on the company’s website. This is an unmissable opportunity to learn in detail about the group’s strategy to gain leadership in the automotive market, which has been proceeding at very high speed and with high competition in recent years.

CEO Carlos Tavares and CFO Natalie Knight will lead the presentation, outlining Stellantis’ vision for meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities that the industry is still providing, with a focus on electrification and sustainable mobility.

By the end of this year, Stellantis will launch as many as 25 new models, of which 18 will be electric. The goal with these new market releases is to strengthen its presence in the most relevant markets such as Europe and North America. The company, as we know, has a solid financial base and a portfolio of brands that are well known and loved by millions, including Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën, and Alfa Romeo. All manufacturers that represent a global heritage of automotive excellence and tradition.

Although there have been some declines in sales and market share in the United States lately, Stellantis equally has every opportunity and means at its disposal to become a leader in the automotive industry. Proven experience in producing successful vehicles, a highly talented team, and an ambitious strategy for the future are the group’s hallmarks.

Among the more recent news, Stellantis has unveiled a series of changes to its top management, naming Carlos Zarlenga as the new CEO of North America. This is a choice that strongly represents the group’s commitment to strengthening its presence in a market that is currently critical to the company’s global success.

Apart from that, we also see the partnership with Leapmotor to sell Chinese-made electric vehicles in Europe and other parts of the world. A partnership that is yet another big business move to expand its product range and reach new customers in various parts of the planet. In addition, Stellantis is also investing heavily in its STLA vehicle platforms, designed to support a new generation of electric and connected vehicles. These innovative platforms will be the basis for the group’s future. An incredible tool that will enable the development of increasingly efficient, high-performance, and sustainable models, just as today’s market demands.

Investor Day 2024 thus promises to be an event full of valuable insights and information for all Stellantis stakeholders and automotive enthusiasts. The company is in constant flux and is now ready to write a whole a new chapter in their company’s history, with big goals in their sights involving the world of electric cars and sustainability. We will await what the news will be after the event.