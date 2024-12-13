Stellantis opens registration for first class of ‘ ‘Formare’ program in Betim

Project opens 20 vacancies for Industrial Automotive Operations Assistant course. Young people who want to participate in the Formare Program in Betim should be 17 to 18 years old and can register until Jan. 11. Realized in collaboration with the Iochpe Foundation, the Formare Program is distinguished by its innovative methodology and the involvement of Stellantis employees as volunteer educators, providing integrated hands-on experience in the industrial environment.

Stellantis opens registration for Formare program in Betim

Registration is now open for Stellantis for the first class of the Formare Program in Betim, Minas Gerais. Implemented in collaboration with the Iochpe Foundation, the project aims to transform lives through vocational training for young people in economically and socially vulnerable situations. There will be 20 places available for the Industrial Automotive Operations Assistant course, and registrations can be made until Jan. 11.

The partnership between Stellantis and Fundação Iochpe has already trained and opened doors to the labor market for more than 200 young people in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro. Now, after 16 years of positive impact, the Formare Program comes to Betim, providing young people with excellent vocational qualifications in line with the needs of the automotive market.

“We believe in the power of education and inclusion as tools to build a better future. Train reflects our commitment to creating real opportunities for talented young people. Bringing the program to Betim, which is a strategic hub for us, reinforces our responsibility for the development of the communities where we have a presence,” says Massimo Cavallo, senior vice president of Human Resources and Transformation for Stellantis in South America.

The requirements for participating in the Formare program

To participate in the selection process, applicants must meet certain requirements, such as living in Betim, being between the ages of 17 and 18, attending or having completed high school in a public school, having a per capita household income up to minimum wage, and not having previously participated in vocational courses. You must also have no first-degree relationships with Stellantis employees and demonstrate interest in the scope of the course.

Selected participants will have access to benefits including stipends, company meals, transportation, uniforms, personal protective equipment (PPE) and training materials.

Informations about the Formare Stellantis program and registration link to the selection proces

Implemented in collaboration with the Iochpe Foundation, the Train Program is distinguished by its innovative methodology and the involvement of Stellantis employees as volunteer educators, providing integrated hands-on experience in the industrial environment.

Since 2008, the initiative has qualified more than 200 young people in Porto Real, Rio de Janeiro, with the training of 13 classes. Of these participants, 43 percent have entered the formal labor market, while 31 percent have obtained opportunities directly at the Stellantis factory. These results highlight the positive impact of the program by promoting social inclusion, expanding opportunities and stimulating socioeconomic development in local communities.

So, go for that, the selection process will take place online and registrations can be made on the Fundação Iochpe website: https://ava.fiochpe.org.br/login/index.php