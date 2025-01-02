Citroen Basalt, C3 and Aircross are expected to receive Fiat engine in 2025 in Brazil

With the launch of Citroen Basalt, the French automaker has completed the C-Cubed program in Brazil, which represents a milestone for the Stellantis brand. For 2025, significant updates are planned for the three models in the range, including the introduction of Fiat‘s 1.3 Firefly engine. New features and functionalities will be unveiled gradually throughout the year.

1.3 Firefly engine in Brazil for Citroen Basalt, C3, and Aircross

Although the MHEV mild hybrid system has already been tested on the Citroen Basalt, its official debut on Citroen models is expected next year. Before that, we note that the 2025/2026 Citroen C3 will also be equipped with an updated version of the 1.0 Firefly engine, designed to meet the environmental requirements of the Proconve L8 program. Additionally, the ONE version might present itself as an updated option with the revised 1.0 engine, offering more modern and sustainable solutions.

The sedan with the 1.3 Firefly engine should be one of Citroen‘s first launches in 2025. As with the Fiat Argo and Cronos, the C3 1.3 should have a five-speed manual transmission and a CVT that simulates seven positions. Later, in mid-2025, the C3 Aircross in Brazil should also receive the 1.3 Firefly engine for its 2026 line. Citroen‘s launch lineup for 2025 should conclude in the second half of the year with the launch of the Citroen Basalt 1.3 Firefly. The SUV Coupé should also receive the Live 1.0 version.

Despite modifications to comply with the Proconve L8 Program, the 1.3 Firefly engine will retain its current characteristics, with 98 HP at 6,250 rpm and 13.2 kgfm of torque at 4,250 rpm with gasoline in the tank, and 107 HP at 6,250 rpm and 13.4 kgfm of torque at 4,000 rpm with ethanol. Citroen Basalt, C3, and C3 Aircross should have the 1.3 Firefly engine in a single-trim version, with the new feature most likely available in the Feel version.