Stellantis strengthens commitment to racial inclusion and diversity in Brazil

Stellantis reaffirms its commitment to racial inclusion during Black Awareness Week, highlighting diversity as an essential factor in its organizational and social success. In 2024, the company achieved significant progress, hiring more than 70 percent of new self-declared black employees, according to the continuous diversity and inclusion census implemented by Stellantis in Brazil and South America.

Stellantis commitment to racial inclusion and diversity in ‘Semana da Consciência Negra’ Black Awareness Week

“To understand the diversity of its professionals, the company has implemented an ongoing census of self-declarations aimed at collecting information related to color and race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and disability. Race self-declaration, in particular, has recently become a mandatory registration update required by the Ministry of Labor and Employment. In this way, Stellantis seeks to map the different groups in the company to develop more assertive strategies for inclusion and promoting equity,” explains Frederico Battaglia, Stellantis’ Race and Ethnicity Group Sponsor for South America.

Even in a market where only 6 percent of people of color serve on boards and less than 14 percent hold executive positions, according to the Ethos Institute, Stellantis works to be an agent of change. Currently, 57 percent of its total employees are black, 16 percent of whom hold senior leadership positions. These numbers reflect an important step in a scenario of low representation in positions of influence in Brazil, reinforcing the company’s commitment to social transformation and racial equity.

Stellantis’ diversity and inclusion policy

Stellantis’ diversity and inclusion policy ensures that more than 30 percent of participants in its development programs are Black employees, reinforcing the company’s commitment to professional growth and training in various areas. A prime example is the Black Program in Finance, created to strengthen the skills and boost the careers of Black professionals in the financial sector. The initiative has garnered more than 1,000 sign-ups, with a notable emphasis on female representation, accounting for 80 percent of the selected participants.

For Luciana Lira, manufacturing HRBP and leader of the Race and Ethnicity Affinity Group “Our Voice” at Stellantis, diversity and inclusion are inseparable and fundamental forces, both for people’s growth and business success. “Having diverse people in the workplace brings with it different perspectives, visions and attitudes, which is essential not only for human development but also for Stellantis’ bottom line,” he says.

Stellantis organizes meetings with affinity groups, which operate on four main axes

To promote a more inclusive environment, Stellantis organizes meetings with affinity groups, which operate on four main axes: Gender, Race/Ethnicity, PwD and LGBTQIA+, where employees can express what they feel, through conversation circles. Luciana believes these moments are key to strengthening equity and creating a welcoming environment where experiences and stories are shared in a space of trust and safety. “The meetings deconstruct, for example, prejudicial expressions and attitudes, an essential step toward the evolution of an anti-racist culture, capable of raising awareness and driving social and organizational transformation.”

Black Consciousness Week at Stellantis

For Stellantis, celebrating Black Awareness Week is part of an ongoing effort for cultural transformation, in which inclusion and racial equity are key pillars for building a stronger, more innovative and representative workplace. The initiative, aimed at internal audiences, will be implemented at all Stellantis locations in South America.

This year’s program includes the launch of the Stellantis race and ethnicity booklet and conversation circles at the Automotive Centers, organized by the affinity group. Among the speakers invited to enrich these moments of reflection and exchange of ideas are Bárbara Carine, writer and doctoral professor at the Institute of Chemistry at the Federal University of Bahia (IQ/UFBA), who will present a lecture on the importance of ancestors in enhancing self-image , and Júlio Beltrão, publicist, TEDx Talker, Forbes Under 30 and creator of the Potências Award. Júlio will address the importance of recognizing achievements and trajectories, promoting the inclusion and visibility of black culture in the labor market.

The lectures will be held online, broadcast throughout South America, with translation into Libra, reinforcing Stellantis’ commitment to the accessibility and reach of these outreach initiatives.

Pro-gender seal and racial equality

Aiming to further expand its initiatives and help build a more just, egalitarian and respectful business environment, Stellantis has joined the Gender and Race Pro-Equity Program. The initiative is coordinated by the Ministry of Women in collaboration with the Ministry of Racial Equality, the Ministry of Labor and Employment, UN Women, and the International Labor Organization (ILO). Official membership was formalized in May 2024 , with the signing of the Term of Commitment.

Among the actions that are part of Stellantis’ plan for the 7th Gender and Race Pro-Equity Program are the promotion of gender and race affirmative programs in the company, a focus on recruitment and selection practices to increase the presence of women in predominantly male-dominated fields, and the creation of mechanisms for career promotion and professional advancement.