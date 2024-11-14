Stellantis Internship 2024: the ‘Programa de Estágio’ 4th selection round open in Brazil

The opportunities cover the cities of Betim, Belo Horizonte, Nova Lima and Itaúna (Minas Gerais), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Curitiba (Paraná), Recife, Goiana and Jaboatão (Pernambuco), Porto Real and Rio de Janeiro (Rio de Janeiro) and São Paulo (São Paulo) . To enroll, it is necessary to have a training plan between 2026 and 2028.

What does the program consist of?

The 2024 ‘Programa Stellantis de Estágio’ apprenticeship program is a great opportunity to fully develop one’s skills and be ready for the labor market, which is currently quite busy and difficult to access. The great goal of Stellantis in this regard is to foster students’ development through a learning path focused on their professional training. At Stellantis, trained tutors will help guide you to the best of your new path. Not to mention the opportunity to transform the mobility market with our team.

Stellantis therefore seeks college students with a desire to learn, a proactive profile, and who have an affinity for the mobility and innovation market. If you identify with these characteristics, this internship could be yours. Within Stellantis, value is placed on people committed to the future of mobility and their professional development. In addition, you work in collaboration with global units, so English proficiency can be an advantage.

New openings to apply for the program

Registration is now open for Round 4 of the Stellantis 2024 apprenticeship program. There are more than 200 vacancies for the cities of Betim, Belo Horizonte, Nova Lima and Itaúna (Minas Gerais), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Curitiba (Paraná), Recife, Goiana and Jaboatão (Pernambuco), Porto Real and Rio de Janeiro (Rio de Janeiro) and São Paulo (São Paulo). Interested parties can register until December 16, and those selected will begin the program in March 2025.

To apply, you must have a bachelor’s degree in the areas of: Administration, Systems Analysis and Development, Visual Arts, Biology, Computer Science, Data Science, Accounting Science, Foreign Trade, Computer Science, Social Communication, Design Product, Law, Economics, Engineering (Environmental, Civil, Computer Science, Automation Control, Materials, Manufacturing, Systems, Software, Telecommunications, Electrical, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Mechanics, Mechatronics, Metallurgy, Mechanical Manufacturing, Chemistry), Statistics, Finance, Human Resource Management, Automotive Management, Journalism, Logistics, Marketing, Museology, History, Pedagogy, Psychology, Advertising, Chemistry, International Relations, Public Relations Technologist, Secretarial, Information Systems and Quality Control. In addition, training is required between 2026 and 2028 (depending on the mode of the course).

A comprehensive pathway

The Stellantis 2024 internship program lasts from one and a half to two years. In addition to the grant, the program offers many other benefits. These include transportation, food, health insurance, life insurance and a partnership with Wellhub (formerly Gympass). The workload is six hours a day, with an hour break.

The program offers a comprehensive learning pathway with the opportunity to transform the future of mobility together with a team of highly qualified professionals. With trained mentors to support and guide interns, Stellantis ensures an enriching experience for those who wish to learn and develop fully. Registration is done on the Stellantis Internship Program 2024 website. All stages of the internship program will be conducted online.