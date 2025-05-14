Stellantis: stock rises as new CEO appointment approaches

Stellantis is experiencing encouraging growth on the Stock Exchange, marking a +2.46 percent increase. Two main factors are supporting the stock: the temporary truce between the United States and China regarding tariffs, with a recently agreed 90-day suspension, and investor optimism about the imminent appointment of the new CEO. According to rumors, the favorite would be the Italian Antonio Filosa, current COO of the Americas. The shares have reached a level that Stellantis had not achieved for months.

Rumors of imminent CEO appointment boost Stellantis on the Stock Exchange

The main driver of Stellantis‘ growth comes from news related to trade tariffs. According to Moody’s, which on Friday lowered the rating to Baa2 but improved the outlook to stable, a potential lack of change in current tariffs could cost the automotive group $2.7 billion (about €2.4 billion) on the 2025 operating result. This would amount to a 28% decrease compared to €8.6 billion in 2024, with a reduction in operating margin to 5.5%. Meanwhile, in the USA, a Republican bill has been proposed to revise taxes, abolishing the tax credit on electric vehicles.

According to analysts, the deductibility provided for in the new tax bill in the United States does not appear to be automatic. According to the most recent forecasts, this could generate savings of a few hundred dollars per year for consumers, thus helping to offset the increase in car prices due to tariffs.

The measure would still be advantageous especially for car manufacturers that produce a significant portion of their vehicles on American soil. Stellantis is slightly above the industry average, with 59 percent of cars sold in the USA assembled locally, compared to the 57 percent average of other manufacturers.