Stellantis stock is moving higher again as analysts point to a turning point in quarterly shipments

Preliminary first-quarter 2026 shipment data has pushed Stellantis back into the spotlight on financial markets. The group reported 1.4 million vehicles and a 12 percent increase compared with the same period of the previous year. Enlarged Europe and North America provided most of the support, while South America and the Middle East & Africa also made positive contributions. Analysts see that geographic spread as a potentially healthier balance because it reduces dependence on any single core market.

Stellantis shares rise as the market reacts to stronger first-quarter shipments

The market reacted immediately in Milan on April 15. Stellantis stock opened up about 4 percent, then eased during the morning and settled around 2.9 percent as some investors took profits. That trading pattern reflects a cautious stance among investors, who welcomed the numbers but did not yet turn them into a full reset of expectations for the group. The heavy legacy of the previous year still weighs on sentiment.

Among the more detailed early reactions, Banca Akros argued that shipments came in above consensus estimates, helped above all by the strong commercial reception of recently launched models. Most analysts are linking the quarter’s result to progress in the group’s product renewal cycle, especially in Europe and North America, where Stellantis is trying to rebuild market share after the contraction it suffered during 2025.

Even so, the broader context remains fragile. Stellantis is coming off a year marked by major losses, accounting write-downs, and a deep revision of both the timing and substance of its EV strategy. That is exactly why analysts remain divided. Some see the first-quarter figures as the beginning of a more structural stabilization, while others still want more proof before they change their medium-term estimates.

The market may get that clarification on May 21, when CEO Antonio Filosa presents the group’s new industrial plan. Investors and analysts are waiting for that event to explain Stellantis’ strategic priorities, launch timing for future models, and the structure of its production platforms. Those elements will largely determine whether the recovery signals seen in the first three months of the year can turn into something more durable.