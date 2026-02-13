Stellantis starts third production shift at Windsor plant

February 17 marks an important date for the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant, which is launching a third production shift with the addition of more than 1,700 new workers. Most of them belong to Unifor Local 444. The move brings the plant’s total workforce to around 6,000 employees and strengthens the group’s manufacturing presence in Canada.

Stellantis launches third shift at Windsor plant, adds 1,700 jobs

Trevor Longley, President and CEO of Stellantis Canada, described the launch of the new shift as a milestone the company is proud of. “The production increase supports the award-winning next-generation Dodge Charger lineup and the best-selling Chrysler minivans. This step creates jobs, expands manufacturing capacity and generates real momentum. The investment demonstrates our commitment to Canadian manufacturing and the Windsor Assembly team.”

The plant has a 42-year legacy tied to minivans, dating back to 1983 when the revolutionary model that reshaped family mobility was introduced. Today, the production lines build the Chrysler Pacifica, the Grand Caravan for the Canadian market and the Chrysler Voyager for the United States. Together, these vehicles form the best-selling minivan lineup in both Canada and the U.S. A refreshed Pacifica will debut in the second quarter, while the new shift will also support production of the 2026 Dodge Charger range.

Since 2022, Stellantis has led $7.9 billion in investments in the country, focused on modernizing production, electric vehicle programs and advanced research and development. As the largest employer in Canada’s automotive sector, the company now employs about 10,000 people across assembly plants, engineering centers and corporate and distribution operations.

The group’s presence in Canada spans more than a century, during which Stellantis and its brands helped shape the country’s automotive industry. That legacy now guides investments in manufacturing, electrification and world-class research, positioning Canada for the next generation of automotive innovation and global competitiveness.

The company remains focused on maintaining a strong Canadian footprint and is actively evaluating future production plans for the Brampton Assembly Plant. The goal is to ensure that all investments remain sustainable, support long-term growth and strengthen opportunities for Canadian workers and suppliers.