Chrysler Pacifica earns 10th straight Consumer Guide Best Buy Award

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to dominate the minivan segment in the United States and adds another trophy to its already rich collection. For the tenth consecutive year, it wins the Consumer Guide Best Buy Award, confirming itself not only as the best-selling model in its category but also as the most awarded overall.

The recognition comes from the editors of Consumer Guide Automotive, which since 1967 has evaluated vehicles through in-depth testing based on objective criteria such as price, equipment, performance, fuel efficiency, reliability and resale value. A rigorous process designed to identify the best products for consumers.

Judges especially praised the wide range of family-focused comfort solutions, the spacious cabin with high-quality finishes and the driving experience. Tom Appel, one of Consumer Guide’s editors, summarized what many customers have confirmed for years: “Other vehicles in the segment can serve as valid alternatives, but none matches the quietness, ride quality or overall refinement offered by the Pacifica. For family travel, it stands as the ideal vehicle, with a calm and welcoming interior, flexible storage solutions and surprisingly efficient highway fuel consumption.”

Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler, noted that this tenth consecutive recognition confirms the brand’s commitment to design, safety and innovation tailored for families. The milestone reflects the dedication of the entire team and a vision focused on delivering vehicles that combine comfort, intelligent versatility and useful everyday technology.

Since its market launch in 2017, the Pacifica has earned more than 185 awards. This record highlights the strength of the project and shows that Chrysler succeeded when it chose to reinvent the modern minivan. The lineup maintained US sales leadership in 2025 and contributed to a total exceeding 15 million Stellantis minivans sold worldwide since Chrysler created the segment more than forty years ago.

For Model Year 2026, the range evolves to offer greater choice. An eight-seat configuration debuts as a standalone option, several trims introduce new aesthetic and functional features and the Uconnect Theater package becomes more streamlined.

On the safety side, Pacifica offers advanced driver assistance systems including blind-spot monitoring, pedestrian automatic emergency braking and ParkSense and ParkView technologies. The cabin also integrates the FamCAM interior camera to monitor rear passengers, including rear-facing child seats.

Infotainment includes Amazon Fire TV integration, while versatility comes from Stow ’n Go seating and available all-wheel drive. Under the hood, the 287-horsepower Pentastar V6 pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission, a combination that balances comfort, efficiency and performance.