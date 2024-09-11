Stellantis starts the 2nd half of 2024 maintaining 2nd place in European ranking

Stellantis has demonstrated a strong presence in the European automotive market in the first half of 2024. From January to August, the company maintained an 18% market share in EU29 countries, consolidating its position as the second largest automotive group in Europe. Particularly noteworthy were the performances of the Citroën, Dodge, and Jeep brands, which recorded an increase in sales compared to the same period of the previous year. The company showed particularly strong leadership in some key markets. In August, as well as in the cumulative period since the beginning of the year, Stellantis ranked first in sales in France, Italy, and Portugal.

Stellantis maintains market leadership in France, Italy, and Portugal since the beginning of 2024

In the French market, the company maintained a solid position, with a 30% share calculated from the beginning of the year. This success was driven by the exceptional performance of four models that ranked in the top ten sales: the Peugeot 208, 308, 2008, and the Citroën C3.

In Italy, Stellantis recorded even more impressive results, capturing over 32% of the market. Here too, four models from the group stood out in the top ten sales: the Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon, Citroën C3, and Jeep Avenger. The latter model achieved particular success, climbing onto the sales podium last month and consolidating its position as the best-selling SUV in Italy.

In Germany, sales increased by over 13%, with almost all brands recording double-digit growth compared to last year, bringing the market share to 14%. Opel Astra sold over 4,300 units in August, becoming one of the best-selling C-segment cars in the market. Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, and Slovenia also recorded significant sales growth.

Stellantis Pro One confirms its leadership in the commercial vehicle market with a share of almost 29% and a year-on-year volume increase of 1.4%. In Germany, growth was particularly notable, with a 3.3 percentage point increase in market share and sales up 29.5%. Significant sales increases were also recorded in the Netherlands (+13%), Spain (+17%), and Portugal (+6%). In Austria, Stellantis Pro One maintained leadership in the commercial vehicle market last month.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis, Enlarged Europe, commented: “We started the second half of the year with the right momentum in Europe, maintaining steady growth across all segments and energy types, despite market fluctuations. The resilience of our employees and partners, combined with the arrival of exciting new multi-energy products, including those from Leapmotor to be launched this month, ensures we continue to compete for first place.”

Stellantis showed steady growth in the LEV market, thanks to its wide range of BEV, PHEV, and MHEV models. BEV vehicles reached a 13% share in the EU29. In France, volumes increased by almost 40%, with the Peugeot E-208 as the best-selling EV in the first eight months of the year. In Italy, Peugeot obtained over 9% share in the electric market last month. In the UK, Stellantis dominates electric van production, with Vauxhall leading in retail electric vehicle sales and in the Motability program.

In the first eight months of the year, Stellantis’ Pre-Owned Vehicle division recorded 30% growth. In a stable European market context, major G10 markets such as France, Germany, Italy, and Spain showed notable double-digit sales increases.