Stellantis starts 2024 with huge growth in Europe

In the first month of the year, Stellantis confirmed its positive sales trend, in line with the growth recorded throughout 2023. In the EU29 countries, Stellantis reported a 17.6% increase in sales volumes (passenger and commercial vehicles) compared to the previous year. This increase brought the automotive group’s market share to 19.7%, an improvement from the same period last year.

Stellantis starts 2024 with very positive results in Europe

Stellantis achieved significant results in various European markets in the first month of the year. Notably, in Germany, it saw a remarkable sales increase of 61%, while in the United Kingdom, it recorded growth of over 27%. In France, thanks to the success of the national social leasing campaign, Stellantis took market leadership and reported a 19% growth, doubling the market. In Italy, Stellantis had a 14.1% growth (passenger and commercial vehicles) from the previous year and confirmed its market leadership with six models in the Top 10, including the Fiat Panda, which ranked first.

Significant sales growth was also recorded in the Netherlands, Portugal (where Stellantis is the market leader), and other European countries managed in partnership with importers like Switzerland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic. Additionally, Ireland and Norway concluded January with remarkable increases of 57.7% and 103.5%, respectively.

The Stellantis Pro One Commercial Vehicles business unit, offering a wide range of versatile professional vehicles in all fuel types, experienced faster market growth in January. It solidified a market share of 31.1%, with a volume increase of 20.6% and a 1.8% market share increase from the previous year.

In the BEV market, Stellantis is showing rapid growth, with a 20% increase from the previous year. The European market share is 13.7%, and the company remains a leader in various BEV segments, marking positive progress from the fourth quarter of 2023. BEV volumes and market share continue to steadily grow, with increases in nearly all countries. Stellantis stands at the forefront in several key European markets. In the commercial vehicle sector in Europe, as of January 2024, Stellantis’ market share in the BEV segment is 29%.

Automotive brands have also started 2024 on a good note: Citroën and Peugeot recorded growths of 23% and 23.7%, respectively. Alfa Romeo experienced a 14.6% increase, while Jeep saw a 21.4% rise. Lancia reported a 9.3% growth, and Opel/Vauxhall marked an impressive 35.9% increase. Furthermore, both Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot are experiencing growth in the BEV segment.

With the introduction of numerous new models in 2024, Stellantis is set to double its offering of fully electric models in Europe by the end of the year. As part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, the company continues to commit to innovation, sustainability, and creating value for its stakeholders.