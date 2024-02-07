New Fiat Panda: first clues of the interiors revealed

The new Fiat Panda has been generating significant buzz in recent hours. Recent days have seen the emergence of images from a patent filed by Stellantis, suggesting the upcoming generation of the iconic Fiat model, set to debut in July 2024. Now, the first images of parts that are likely to belong to the new Fiat Panda’s interiors have surfaced online. While it’s not certain if these indeed belong to the future generation of the Panda, the chances seem quite high.

First hints on the interiors of the new Fiat Panda, debuting in 2024, have leaked

Among these images, some elements resemble previous Panda models, particularly the 1980 version, from which the CEO recently mentioned drawing inspiration. A nod to the first generation of Panda is the large rectangular block dedicated to digital instrumentation.

This distinctive feature, which in 2024 will undoubtedly host digital displays for infotainment and speed indication, evokes the dashboard characteristics of the 1980s model. Back then, this block also included switches and levers for heating, along with the central air vent. The door panels also seem to recall the first Panda, featuring a slim padded area above the handle.

The new Fiat Panda will be a 4-meter-long crossover built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will share much in common with the recent Citroen e-C3. The car will feature an entry-level hybrid version and at least a couple of fully electric variants. Among these, there should be a version priced at around €21,000 with a 320 km range. As seen in the recent images, the vehicle will sport a boxy small crossover style similar to the Citroen e-C3 and the Fiat Centoventi concept.