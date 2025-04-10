Stellantis signs agreement with Shanghai’s Lingang area for automotive spare parts center

In recent hours, the administration of the Lingang area in Shanghai, China, has signed an important agreement with Stellantis, currently led by President John Elkann while awaiting the appointment of a new CEO, for the creation of a center dedicated to the sustainable use of vehicles and automotive components.

This collaboration between Stellantis and Lingang includes various initiatives, such as the regeneration of auto spare parts and batteries for electric vehicles, along with vehicle refitting. Additionally, the two parties will work together to facilitate the import and export of automobiles, as highlighted in the official announcement.

Furthermore, during the same period, the Lingang administration established an agreement with the Italian chocolate brand Venchi to build a chocolate packaging and distribution center for the Asia-Pacific region. In the coming days, the Stellantis group will likely provide more details about what this collaboration entails regarding its activities in China.

The automotive group, formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe in January 2021, has never hidden its strong focus on China for the future. The investment in Leapmotor, a Chinese car manufacturer, is proof of this. Although in this case, the agreement involves marketing the Chinese brand’s vehicles outside of China. However, Stellantis has not yet managed to break through in the Chinese auto market, but it is hoped that the future CEO, who will be appointed by the end of June, will implement a series of actions aimed at quickly gaining ground for Stellantis in China and beyond.