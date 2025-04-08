Leapmotor overtakes major Stellantis brands like Fiat and Alfa Romeo in Australia

While Jeep is still enjoying the echo of its roar and Alfa Romeo admires its elegance in the mirror, Leapmotor, which has been part of the Stellantis family for just a few years, is slowly climbing the Australian rankings with the enthusiasm of someone who has just unwrapped a new toy. Despite only arriving in Australia at the end of 2024, Leapmotor has already surpassed Alfa Romeo and Fiat in numbers for the first quarter of 2025, selling 138 units of its 100% electric C10 SUV, compared to 119 Alfa Romeo, 118 Fiat, and 529 Jeep vehicles. And we’re talking about just one model in their lineup.

Leapmotor debuts in Australia with impressive numbers, surpassing established brands like Fiat and Alfa Romeo

With the imminent arrival of the REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) version of the C10, featuring the same style, more range, and $2,000 less on the list price, things will become even more interesting. The entry price for the model is $43,888, which represents a real concern for competitors in the mid-range electric SUV segment.

And it doesn’t end there. The compact B10 SUV is also on the launch pad, and who knows what else is brewing. Leapmotor is the car manufacturer that could disrupt the balance within the Stellantis galaxy.

The giant born from the merger between FCA and PSA in 2021, which today gathers brands like Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep, and Opel under its umbrella, is hearing a different tune in Australia. Some brands are out of the game or managed by external importers (Ateco for Ram and Maserati, Inchcape for Peugeot).

Leapmotor, on the other hand, is a 51% Stellantis joint venture, created specifically to establish a presence in global markets with a very interesting range of electric vehicles. And while Leapmotor International CEO Tianshu Xin is keen to say that “we don’t necessarily want to be the best-selling brand in the Stellantis house,” he also stylishly adds: “We aim to be in the top 3 of every market among full electric Chinese brands.”